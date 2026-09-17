Big 12 By the Numbers What the Stats Are Telling Us After Week 2

The rankings tell you who's winning, and the numbers tell you why, along with a few things the record alone won't show you.

Two weeks in, the Big 12 standings are starting to take shape, but the box scores tell a more interesting story than the win column alone. Here are the numbers worth paying attention to heading into Week 3.

The Big 12's Best Offense Isn't BYU or Utah

The Houston Cougars lead the conference in both scoring offense (55.0 points per game) and total offense (562 yards per game, 8.3 yards per play), edging out Utah in both categories. Houston's blowout of Southern padded the numbers, but the Cougars have also converted 71.4% of their third downs.

Kansas State's Defense Stands Out

The Wildcats have allowed just 144 total yards per game, the best mark in the Big 12 by a wide margin, while opponents are averaging just 2.7 yards per play and have yet to score an offensive touchdown. The competition (Nicholls, Washington State) hasn't been elite, but no other Big 12 defense is even in the same realm statistically.

Baylor's Defense Making an Impact

At 1-1, the Bears sit outside the top half of most rankings, but their defense has allowed just 10.0 points per game, third-best in the conference, and leads the league outright in sacks with nine through two games. A near-miss against Auburn and an efficient win over Prairie View A&M haven't fully captured how disruptive this defense has actually been.

Arizona State's Passing Attack

Quarterback Cutter Boley ranks first in the league in passing efficiency (193.8) and has thrown for 641 yards and eight touchdowns already, with receiver Reed Harris averaging 163 receiving yards per game. The 28-point loss at Texas A&M hides it, but Arizona State actually outgained the Aggies in total yardage. This offense is producing at a level that doesn't match its record.

West Virginia's Run-First Offense Is Quietly Producing Big Plays

The Mountaineers are 2-0 after opening the season with wins over Coastal Carolina and UT Martin. Quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. has thrown for 287 yards and three touchdowns through two games while adding 199 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

West Virginia has leaned heavily on its ground game, with Hawkins and running back Cam Cook providing much of the offense. Hawkins has completed 16 of 21 pass attempts through two games, making the Mountaineers' early success notable for how heavily it has come on the ground.

TCU's Defense Shows Promise

TCU edge rusher Paul Oyewale (97) brings down a Grambling State ball carrier during the Horned Frogs' 63-7 victory. | Tony Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com

The Horned Frogs are 1-1, but they rank second in the conference in rushing defense (55.0 yards per game allowed) and fourth in points per game allowed (11.0). A one-score loss to North Carolina in Dublin looks different in the context of a defense that's actually been one of the stingier units in the league. TCU has been closer to a top-half team statistically than its record suggests.

Turnovers Separating Big 12 Teams

BYU, Texas Tech, and Cincinnati have all taken care of the ball through the air (zero, one, and zero interceptions thrown), and BYU alone has picked off four passes without throwing one. Oklahoma State, however, has thrown four interceptions despite its stunning upset of Oregon.

The number suggests that the Cowboys' turnaround has come more from explosive plays than clean, sustainable quarterback play, something worth watching before Big 12 games start deciding these margins for them.

Two weeks of data definitely isn't a full picture, but a few things are already clear: Houston's offense is playing at a higher level than its ranking suggests, Kansas State's defense is in a tier of its own, and there are at least three teams, Baylor, Arizona State, and TCU, whose underlying numbers are considerably better than their records. That gap tends to close one way or another once conference play starts up.

The next two weeks should show which of these early numbers are meaningful and which were created by favorable matchups. Teams that continue controlling the line of scrimmage, protecting the football and producing on third down will separate themselves quickly. For now, these statistics give us an early roadmap for what to watch as the conference schedule begins.

Stay Connected

Stay connected with everything TCU by visiting KillerFrogs.com and joining the conversation in the KillerFrogs Fan Forum. Follow KillerFrogs on X, Facebook and Instagram. Sign up for The Weekly Croak newsletter to receive the latest TCU news, analysis and updates directly in your inbox.