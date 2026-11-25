I went into the KillerFrogs forum to see who y’all want to replace Sonny Dykes as TCU’s football coach. I came out with three names I wanted to talk about, a pretty good idea how badly y’all want Andy Avalos to stay in Fort Worth, and enough advice to rent a car in any city in America.

And that, right there, is why we’re doing From the Forum.

The Name Your Head Coaching Candidates thread started in October 2024. It had passed 800 replies by the time I looked through the latest pages after Sonny Dykes’ firing. I expected to see people lining up behind their favorites. What I found more interesting was what people wanted the next coach to get right. You can learn a lot about what a fan base values by listening to what it’s afraid to lose.

Our ranking of eight names discussed on the KillerFrogs forum, based on the cases fans made. TCU’s shortlist is unconfirmed. | KillerFrogs.com

Why TCU Fans Want to Keep Andy Avalos

Andy Avalos is first on my list of the cases fans made. Start with the defense. Then listen to how people talk about the way he coaches it.

HornyWartyToad argued that Avalos had earned the opportunity through his work at TCU, assuming he wants the job. Mean Purple wanted him in Fort Worth either way and wondered what other programs might offer him. And bc puckett pointed out something that gets glossed over every time somebody draws up their dream staff. A new head coach might want to bring his own defensive coordinator. Read the Avalos discussion

That last point stuck with me. I’ve seen plenty of variations on “hire this guy and keep Andy.” Sounds great when we’re drawing it up from the couch. Mike Buddie said at his media press conference that the next coach should have control over his staff. He also said he’d be happy to interview Avalos if Avalos wants an interview. In the meantime, Avalos has a Thanksgiving night game to coach in Lubbock.

If I’m sitting across from Avalos, my first question is who he wants running the offense. Then I want to hear what he took away from his time as head coach at Boise State and what he’d do differently in Fort Worth. By now, we’ve seen what his players can do on defense. I want to hear what he’d ask of the whole team.

What Lincoln Riley Would Bring to TCU

The case for Riley is easy to see. Fans pointed to his track record as a head coach, his Texas ties and what he might do for recruiting. Some liked the idea of Riley running the program with Avalos still in charge of the defense. I can see why that combination would get people talking. Read the case for Riley

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The questions were just as specific. NewFrogFan wondered whether Riley would treat TCU as a stop on the way to another big job. BrewingFrog figured Riley could win plenty of games here and still wondered what kind of contract it would take to get him. That’s a more interesting conversation than whether a big name would sell tickets. I’m curious what Riley would want to build in Fort Worth and what he’d need from TCU to do it. Read the Riley discussion

In my story on Buddie’s conversation with Brian Estridge one thing Buddie said stayed with me. Candidates are going to want to know what they’ll have to spend on a roster. Whoever gets the job will have a plan for those resources. I’d love to hear how each candidate would use them at TCU, starting with the players already here.

How Would Jason Eck Fit at TCU?

One poster put Eck first. Another thought he might be the better X’s and O’s coach in a comparison with Riley. y2kFrog raised the question I’d want answered before putting him higher on my list. How would his approach play out at the Power Four level? Read the Eck discussion

Eck is third on my list, and he might be the most interesting interview of the three. I’d want to know which coaches he’d bring with him, where he’d start recruiting in Texas and what he sees on TCU’s roster that he can win with right away. Those answers would tell me a lot about how he’d handle the jump.

And Then Somebody Brought Up Avis

Somewhere in the middle of all this, the thread became a discussion about rental cars. People had thoughts about Enterprise, National and whether you should make two reservations. Somebody tried to get everyone back on the subject of football. And then tcudoc asked, “So, I am guessing you’re an Avis guy?”

ShadowFrog replied, “That hertz.” Read the exchange

This is what happens when you leave Frog fans alone with a coaching vacancy and a keyboard. I hope nobody ever fixes it.

Your turn. If you’re Mike Buddie and an outside candidate walks into the interview, what would he have to show you to move ahead of Andy Avalos? Or is there something you’d need to hear from Avalos first? Come tell us in the Scott & Wes Frog Fan Forum coaching search thread. And if you’re the one who offered to take the job for a $5 million buyout, I’d like to hear who you’re bringing in as OC.

JD Andress has five names to watch in the wider TCU football coaching search. And if you’re new around here, we’re KillerFrogs.com, the alumni-owned home for TCU fans since 1997 and the team behind TCU On SI. Come talk Frogs with us. We’ve been lowering office productivity for a while now.