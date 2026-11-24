TCU fired Sonny Dykes on Sunday, a day after a 38-17 loss to No. 2 Utah dropped the Horned Frogs to 5-6. Athletic director Mike Buddie is leading the search for TCU’s next head coach. Defensive coordinator Andy Avalos will lead the Frogs against Texas Tech on Thanksgiving night.

The sooner the Frogs make a hire, the more time their next coach will have to keep players and fill holes through the transfer portal. That’s what’s at stake in TCU’s national search.

Nailing the hire will be critical. Whoever gets the job has to build a staff and decide how much of the roster needs rebuilding before 2027. Here are five names I’m watching and why each one could make sense in Fort Worth.

What Is TCU Looking For in Its Next Head Coach?

TCU athletic director Mike Buddie and Chancellor Emeritus Victor Boschini Jr. walk along the sideline before TCU played Arizona in Tucson on Nov. 6, 2026. | KillerFrogs.com

Fit matters here. So do experience and the ability to get the most out of a roster on a budget.

When he met with reporters, Buddie put accountability, discipline, toughness and organization high on his list. He also talked about a coach’s ability to connect.

"Great deal of accountability, discipline, toughness, extremely organized, has won wherever they have been, and an ability in today's age, more importantly than ever, is to just connect," Buddie said during his presser with the media. "Connect to your fanbase, connect to your donors, connect to the young men that you're bringing in, maybe for only eight months, so it's really that you have that one-on-one connection."

Those are the things I’m keeping in mind with this list. The next coach will also inherit a locker room that, as Buddie described it, never quit on Sonny Dykes.

Jason Eck

New Mexico Lobos head coach Jason Eck walks off the field before his team takes on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eck is a fan favorite, and for good reason. He went 26-13 in three seasons at Idaho, then won nine games in his first year at New Mexico. The Lobos are 9-2 this season, putting him at 44-19 across the two stops.

Winning at both places is what stands out to me. Eck has taken two programs and made them contenders in their conferences. That track record checks a lot of the boxes Buddie laid out.

He's a name that would excite a lot of people and would be a splash hire for the Frogs.

Lincoln Riley

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after a penalty in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Riley is one of the more interesting names, and I’ve been told the Frogs will at least make a pass at him. USA TODAY Sports reported that he could leave USC for another job without owing the school a buyout. Whether he’d want to leave is a different question.

He won four Big 12 titles at Oklahoma, can recruit at an extremely high level, and would bring plenty of energy to Fort Worth. If Riley wants to come back to Texas, it’s easy to see why the Frogs would make the call.

Blake Baker

Detailed view of the LSU Tigers logo on the the player chairs against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half of the game at Pete Maravich Assembly Center | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Baker is a name that’s picked up steam. On3’s Pete Nakos identified the LSU defensive coordinator as someone to watch in TCU’s search. Fort Worth could be an opportunity for him to make the jump to a Power Four head coaching job.

The Texas native has done a great job with LSU’s defense. This would be his first head coaching job, and he’d need to nail the offensive coordinator hire. He’s a name I’ll keep an eye on as the search unfolds.

Jeff Traylor

UTSA Roadrunners head coach Jeff Traylor against the South Florida Bulls during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Traylor has been linked to the Baylor and TCU openings. His deep Texas roots pay off in recruiting, and UTSA is 9-2 heading into its regular-season finale. He was a name to watch the last time TCU was looking for a head coach, too.

When asked about the TCU job, Traylor told reporters he was focused on UTSA’s regular-season finale against Tulsa.

“Trust the process, man. Control what you can control. You’ve got to keep your mind right where it is, right on Tulsa,” Traylor said during his time with the media. “That’s the only place my mind is right now, is staying for my kids and make sure they have the best plan they can Friday at 11 o’clock.”

I still think Traylor is worth watching once UTSA gets through Friday.

Andy Avalos

TCU defensive coordinator Andy Avalos is on the field before the game at Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, on Nov. 6, 2026. | Tony Beblowski / KillerFrogs.com

Avalos has been a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing TCU season. He’ll lead the Frogs at Texas Tech on Thanksgiving night, and Buddie said he’d be happy to sit down with him if Avalos wants an interview. Avalos went 22-14 as Boise State’s head coach before coming to Fort Worth as TCU’s defensive coordinator.

We’ve seen firsthand how his defense rallies around him. That matters when you’re trying to get the most out of a roster, and he already knows what that takes at TCU.

My gut tells me the Frogs go elsewhere, but if Avalos wants an interview, he’s certainly earned it.

Who would you want TCU to call first? Give us your pick and see who other Frog fans are backing in the KillerFrogs thread Name Your Head Coaching Candidates.