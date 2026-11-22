TCU fired head football coach Sonny Dykes on Sunday, sources told KillerFrogs.com for TCU On SI. The decision ends a five-season tenure that included a trip to the national championship game.

The news comes after the Horned Frogs’ 38-17 loss against No. 2 Utah TCU enters the final week of its regular season 4–4 overall and 2–3 in the Big 12.

Defensive coordinator Andy Avalos is expected to be named interim head coach, according to sources. TCU has one regular-season game remaining, a Thanksgiving night matchup at Texas Tech.

Sonny Dykes’ TCU Record and 2022 CFP Run

TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes celebrates on the podium with the trophy after defeating the Michigan Wolverines in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

The Sonny Dykes era at TCU cannot be discussed without the remarkable 2022 season, when the Horned Frogs reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history.

Entering their semifinal matchup against Michigan as underdogs, the Horned Frogs made more history by defeating the Wolverines and earning a spot in the national championship game.

That game was anything but close. Georgia won 65–7, ending TCU’s season at 13–2. Despite the disappointing finish, Dykes’ first year brought the program to a stage it had never reached before.

The next season, however, the Horned Frogs finished 5–7 and missed a bowl game.

TCU rebounded with consecutive 9–4 seasons in 2024 and 2025. The Horned Frogs beat Louisiana in the New Mexico Bowl to close 2024, then defeated USC 30–27 in overtime in the Alamo Bowl the following year.

Those results raised expectations entering 2026, even as TCU faced significant changes following the departures of quarterback Josh Hoover and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.

Dykes brought in Gordon Sammis, who had found success at UConn, to lead the offense. Harvard transfer Jaden Craig arrived to take over at quarterback. The offense has struggled to establish consistency in 2026.

Through TCU’s 5-6 4 record in 2026, Dykes compiled a 41–23 record as the Horned Frogs’ head coach. According to TCU Athletics, his first four seasons included seven All-Americans, 57 All-Big 12 selections and 13 NFL Draft selections.

Dykes was the unanimous Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2022 and won 10 national coaching awards that season.

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TCU Football’s Big 12 Results Under Dykes

The Horned Frogs entered 2026 hoping to build on consecutive nine-win seasons and contend in the Big 12. Instead, they enter the regular-season finale with three conference wins and bowl eligibility still in play.

After a season-opening loss to North Carolina in Ireland, TCU dropped its first two conference games against UCF and BYU.

The loss in Orlando exposed problems with turnovers, penalties and the running game. Against BYU, the offense again failed to produce enough points to capitalize on a strong defensive performance.

TCU limited the Cougars to 216 total yards, but BYU’s decisive late touchdown drive highlighted the difference between playing well defensively and finishing a game. Jason Phillips examined that distinction in his Through the Facemask film review.

The defeat also renewed questions about execution and accountability under Dykes. JD Andress outlined the immediate concerns in his three takeaways from the BYU loss.

TCU went 26–18 (.591) in regular-season Big 12 games under Dykes. Since going 9–0 in conference play in 2022, the Horned Frogs have gone 17–18 (.486) in those games.

Those figures exclude the 2022 Big 12 championship game loss to Kansas State.

Tom Burke explored the mounting frustration surrounding the program in his latest Midnite Madness column on TCU football’s familiar crossroads.

What’s Next for TCU Football and Andy Avalos

TCU travels to Lubbock to face Texas Tech at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Nov. 26, on ESPN. The short week leaves little time to manage a coaching transition and prepare for the regular-season finale. A win would bring the Horned Frogs to six wins and make them bowl eligible.

Avalos would inherit a team whose defense has kept it competitive, while the offense continues searching for answers. Finding a way to turn those defensive performances into victories will be critical to preserving the Horned Frogs’ postseason hopes.

Before the BYU matchup, Phillips framed the game as a test of the program’s identity in Keep Score With Me. That question now takes on greater significance as TCU prepares for the remainder of the season.

The immediate focus is on who will lead the Horned Frogs through the rest of the season and how the team responds. TCU Horned Frogs On SI will update this story as additional information becomes available about the coaching change, the interim appointment and the program’s next steps.

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Follow TCU Horned Frogs On SI for the latest TCU football news, coaching updates and Big 12 coverage. What should come next for the Horned Frogs? Join fellow fans in the TCU–Kansas game thread on the KillerFrogs.com Scott & Wes Fan Forum and share your reaction to Saturday’s win and the program’s next steps.