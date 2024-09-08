TCU Football: Dykes and Company Talk Shutout 45-0 Win vs LIU
The Horned Frogs are 2-0 after taking care of business against the Long Island Sharks with a 45-0 shutout. After the game, the media got to speak with a plethora of TCU Horned Frogs including Head Coach Sonny Dykes. Here's what Dykes and each player had to say about the dominating win.
Dykes spoke highly of the team overall after the shutout win. He praised starting quarterback Josh Hoover saying that the sophomore led a really balanced offense instead of going for the big plays. Hoover completed his first 14 passes and ended the game throwing for 267 yards with 2 passing touchdowns. Dykes focused on the defense saying that shutouts are hard to come by no matter who you're playing. When asked about things they can do to improve, Dykes said that he believes they can do a better job of adjusting to what defenses show them. He mentioned that two weeks in a row, teams have adjusted their defenses to hinder the TCU offense.
JoJo Earle saw the field for the first time Saturday night since sustaining an injury during spring football. Earle had three receptions for 24 yards and a touchdown tonight for the Horned Frogs. Some members of the media were particularly interested in a run-pass option play that had Savion Williams throwing a 9-yard touchdown to Earle. JoJo had high praise for both Josh Hoover as a quarterback and the wide receiver room, noting that all the receivers have their own unique talents.
Cam Cook was the next player to speak with the media. Cook had 60 yards rushing with 3 touchdowns in the Long Island win with only 13 rushing attempts. Cook said that the relationship he has with the offense has been getting better the more opportunities he gets. Cook now has 4 touchdowns on the season for the Horned Frogs. Cook said that the one thing the Frogs could do better was start fast so the other team's defense has to play from behind.
Richard Toney Jr. spoke with the media next. Toney Jr. filled in for Bud Clark at safety since Clark sat out due to illness. Richard said that the defense has been very different due to the front seven being more mobile on defense. When asked about why he made the move to TCU, Toney Jr. responded by saying that the TCU culture was appealing to him. He added that on his official visit, TCU made it feel like home.
Lastly, the media got the chance to speak with, TCU linebacker, Namdi Obiazor. Obiazor flew around the field making his presence known in this one with 5 tackles, including 1.5 sacks. When asked about how he feels playing in this type of defense, he said he feels like he gets to make more big-time plays instead of being a safety net for the defense.
The Horned Frogs will play UCF in Fort Worth next week looking to start the season 3-0. Game time is scheduled for a 6:30 start time on Saturday.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.