Five Things TCU Needs to Fix Before Grambling State

After a frustrating season-opening loss to North Carolina, the Horned Frogs have five areas that need attention before returning home to face Grambling State.

Sonny Dykes and his TCU Horned Frogs have had two weeks to sit with a frustrating 15-10 loss to North Carolina in Dublin.

TCU jumped out to a 10-3 lead but failed to score again, allowing the Tar Heels to take control and hand the Horned Frogs a season-opening loss.

One game does not define a season, but it did expose several areas TCU needs to address quickly. Grambling State provides the first opportunity to see whether the bye week helped.

The 2-0 Tigers enter the weekend with a lot of momentum after scoring 49 points against Clark Atlanta and 48 against Central State.

Here are five areas TCU needs cleaned up before facing Grambling State.

1. The Offense Needs to Find Consistency

The biggest area of concern after losing to North Carolina was the offense's inability to produce, particularly in the second half.

TCU looked solid early, scoring on its first two drives, taking a 10-3 lead early in the game. However, from there, the offense completely became stagnant.

The Horned Frogs were to nothing in the final three quarters, allowing North Carolina to slowly take control of the game. TCU finished with just 281 total yards, including 175 through the air and 106 on the ground.

The new TCU quarterback, Jaden Craig, didn't get the debut he exactly wanted. Statistically, it did not look horrible, but it was far from impressive. He completed 20 of 32 passes for 175 yards, but TCU could not consistently turn possessions into points.

The frustrating part is that TCU did have success on the ground. Jeremy Payne rushed for 142 yards on 25 carries, yet the Horned Frogs were unable to turn that production into sustained scoring drives.

Against Grambling State, TCU must establish a less predictable, more diverse rhythm and maintain it throughout four quarters.

The Horned Frogs should have plenty of opportunities to move the football. The bigger question is whether they can finish those drives instead of watching the offense disappear for long stretches.

2. TCU Has to Eliminate the Penalties

If there was one mistake that is the most fixable out of them all, it is penalties. The Frogs lacked discipline, and it showed. TCU simply cannot afford to repeat this costly mistake.

The Horned Frogs were flagged 11 times for 90 penalty yards against North Carolina. The Tar Heels, meanwhile, were penalized only three times for 20 yards. Not every flag will look the same on film, but 11 penalties for 90 yards is far too much for a team trying to win a close game.

These mistakes make a massive difference in a game decided by five points.

Penalties are going to happen in football, but TCU cannot consistently put itself behind the chains. Against Power Four opponents, those mistakes can quickly turn positive drives into punts.

The bye week gave TCU additional time to identify those mistakes and emphasize cleaner football in practice.

If the Horned Frogs can play more disciplined football against Grambling State, it will be an important step forward before the schedule becomes more difficult.

3. TCU Needs to Finish Drives

The Horned Frogs moved the ball at times against North Carolina, but moving the football did not always translate into points.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; TCU Horned Frogs tight end Ka'morreun Pimpton (88) against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TCU finished with 17 first downs and possessed the ball for more than 33 minutes. The Horned Frogs also ran 71 offensive plays compared to North Carolina's 57. Yet all of that resulted in only 10 points.

Those numbers tell much of the story about TCU's offensive struggles. Sustaining drives matter, but ultimately those possessions have to end with points.

The Horned Frogs must become more efficient once they cross midfield. Long drives are great and can wear down teams, but it does not matter if they end without points.

That will be especially important heading into the Grambling State game. TCU should have opportunities to put together scoring drives, and the offense needs to take advantage of them.

Whether it is converting on third down, making better decisions on fourth down, or executing in the red zone, the Horned Frogs need to turn positive yards into touchdowns.

4. TCU Needs to Be Better on Fourth Down

This one ties directly to finishing drives, but TCU's fourth-down performance deserves its own attention.

TCU only converted one of five fourth-down attempts against North Carolina. Four possessions ended when TCU failed to convert.

The aggressive decision-making is not necessarily a bad thing. Sonny Dykes and his staff have shown they are willing to take chances, but those opportunities must be executed.

TCU cannot afford to repeatedly extend drives into fourth-down situations without having reliable short-yardage answers.

Against Grambling State, the Horned Frogs should have an opportunity to build confidence in those situations. Their goal should be to establish more short-yardage and fourth-down packages before Big 12 play begins.

The stakes will only grow once conference play begins.

5. The Defense Needs to Build On a Strong Start

While much of the attention after Dublin centered on the offense, TCU's defense gave the Horned Frogs a chance to win.

North Carolina only scored 15 points and finished with 322 total yards, including 232 through the air.

There were also individual performances worth building on. Max Carroll recorded nine tackles and forced two fumbles, while Ansel Din-Mbuh finished with two sacks.

The next step is doing it consistently for four quarters.

The Horned Frogs must continue to apply pressure on the opposing quarterback, forcing negative plays and creating turnovers. That pressure showed up throughout portions of the North Carolina game but needs to become a consistent part of the defense.

Against Grambling State, TCU's defensive front should have opportunities to make plays behind the line of scrimmage and build confidence before Big 12 play begins.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; TCU Horned Frogs defensive tackle Markis Deal (95) against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Horned Frogs have a long conference season ahead and will eventually face some of the best quarterbacks and offenses on their schedule. Developing that defensive consistency now will be critical.

The Bottom Line

The loss to North Carolina was disappointing, but one game does not define TCU's season. What matters now is how the Horned Frogs respond to it.

The Horned Frogs have had a short hiatus between the Dublin opener and their home opener against Grambling State. That should have given the coaching staff valuable time to evaluate the film, correct mistakes, and get the team ready for its next challenge.

TCU will take on Grambling State on Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. CT at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs should use the matchup as an opportunity to reset, but a reset does not mean ignoring what happened in Ireland.

TCU needs to become more consistent offensively, eliminate costly penalties, finish drives, improve on fourth down, and continue building a defense capable of creating pressure.

The expectation will be for TCU to win its home opener. More importantly, though, the Horned Frogs need to show that the problems exposed against North Carolina were corrected during the bye week.

Grambling State is TCU's first chance to start providing those answers.