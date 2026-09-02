A Dublin Hangover Doesn't Have to Define TCU's Season

Losing in Dublin does not have to mean losing the season.

A so-called Dublin hangover is possible, particularly when a team opens its season in a foreign country and has to adjust to unfamiliar surroundings, travel and a different game-day environment. But for TCU, Saturday's 15-10 loss to North Carolina does not have to become a season-defining moment. It can instead serve as an early opportunity to identify problems, make corrections and respond.

What TCU Has to Fix After Dublin

TCU scored on its first two possessions against North Carolina but was held scoreless for the final three quarters. The Horned Frogs finished with 281 yards of total offense and went 7-for-16 on third down and 1-for-5 on fourth down. TCU also committed 11 penalties for 90 yards, compared with three penalties for 20 yards by North Carolina.

Those mistakes became increasingly costly as the game progressed.

TCU had opportunities to regain control, including two fourth-down attempts in North Carolina territory. The most significant came late in the fourth quarter, when the Horned Frogs drove 66 yards on a 15-play possession before turning the ball over on downs at the North Carolina 10-yard line.

Quarterback Jaden Craig, making his TCU debut after transferring from Harvard, completed 20 of 32 passes for 175 yards. On that final fourth-down opportunity, Craig rolled left and threw toward the end zone rather than taking off with his legs.

After the game, Craig acknowledged that he should have trusted what he saw and used his legs on the play, calling it a critical mistake he would not make again.

Craig's performance was only one part of the problem.

TCU's offensive execution never found the consistency it showed during the opening quarter. The Horned Frogs also struggled to stay out of unfavorable situations, with penalties repeatedly ending drives or putting the offense behind the chains. Head coach Sonny Dykes pointed specifically to the team's penalties, a bad snap that resulted in a safety and the fourth-down failures as mistakes that prevented TCU from winning.

The offensive line and the passing game will have to develop alongside Craig, but TCU did show one encouraging sign in its running game. Jeremy Payne rushed for 142 yards on 25 carries, providing the Horned Frogs with a consistent source of production even as the passing offense struggled.

That gives TCU something to build around.

TCU defense Max Carroll at TCU vs UNC in Ireland | Tony Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com

The loss also does not erase what the Horned Frogs accomplished during fall camp. Instead, it gives the coaching staff an early film session with clear areas for correction: discipline, situational football, fourth-down execution and consistency on offense.

History Says a Dublin Loss Isn't the End

TCU is not the first team to leave Ireland with a loss and later recover. In 2014, UCF lost 26-24 to Penn State in Dublin before winning nine of its next 11 regular-season games and finishing the regular season 9-3. The Knights shared the American Athletic Conference championship before losing their bowl game to North Carolina State.

Boston College also recovered from a narrow Dublin loss in 2016. The Eagles fell 17-14 to Georgia Tech before winning their next game against Massachusetts. Boston College eventually finished 7-6 and won the Quick Lane Bowl.

Even Navy has provided examples of a season continuing after a difficult start in Ireland. The Midshipmen lost 50-10 to Notre Dame in Dublin in 2012, then finished the season 8-5.

The lesson for TCU is not that a loss in Dublin does not matter. It does.

The lesson is that one game does not have to determine what comes next.

A Dublin hangover may be possible. Whether it lasts is up to TCU. The Horned Frogs left Ireland with a loss, but they don't have to leave the lesson behind.

The Horned Frogs left Ireland with a loss. They do not have to leave the lesson behind.

TCU has a two-week window before returning to Fort Worth to face Grambling State on Sept. 12.







