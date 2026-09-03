From the Fort: TCU’s Ireland Loss Opens Pandora’s Box on 2026

To say that TCU disappointed in Dublin against North Carolina would be the understatement of the century.

As thousands of Horned Frog fans flooded across the Atlantic Ocean to, in their minds, watch the team they love so dearly beat up a bloodied and bruised Tar Heels squad, there was little reason to believe the weekend would end in anything other than a victory. Sure, there were questions surrounding TCU heading into the season, but this was still a North Carolina team coming off a disastrous 2025 campaign and entering Year 2 of the Bill Belichick experience with plenty of its own problems.

But when the rubber actually met the road, the Horned Frogs weren’t prepared, and neither were the fans. Everybody wearing purple in Aviva Stadium was shell-shocked by what had just occurred.

How in the world could something like this happen against an opponent of that inferior quality?

Should they have been so surprised?

TCU’s Problems Were Nothing New

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; The TCU Horned Frogs enter the field at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First, while it was easy to assume TCU was the superior side heading into the game, it’s fairly obvious that wasn’t the case Saturday afternoon in Ireland. The countless mistakes the Frogs made, paired with the subpar play by the majority of the athletes on the field, made for a terrible day at the office for pretty much everybody involved.

TCU committed 11 penalties, scored all 10 of its points in the first quarter and somehow managed to surrender a safety after snapping the ball over the head of its punter. The offense struggled to do much of anything once the rain started to pour, and when the Frogs were presented with opportunities to take control of the game, they repeatedly squandered them.

North Carolina wasn’t impressive, either. The Tar Heels simply made fewer backbreaking mistakes, which apparently was all that was required to win this particular football game.

By the time the team returned to Fort Worth, the whole mood surrounding TCU’s 2026 football season had shifted. Gone were the days when optimism ruled the roost.

Enter sadness and pain.

What Exactly Is TCU Doing?

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Jaden Craig (1) reacts against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That suddenly leaves TCU with a lot more questions about where this program is headed.

Head coach Sonny Dykes received a contract extension this past summer following the Frogs’ second consecutive 9-4 season that culminated in a bowl victory, and that decision was a head-scratcher then and remains one now. Because for all the glory Dykes has led TCU to — almost exclusively during 2022 — there’s been an awful lot of disappointment and agony along the way.

Case in point: The loss to North Carolina was not a new phenomenon. There’s also the defeat to Colorado in 2023. Or the loss to UCF in 2024. What about the time Iowa State came knocking on the door in 2025 and stole TCU’s lunch in unceremonious fashion? The list of bad losses goes on and on during Dykes’ tenure in Fort Worth, and there has to come a point when enough is enough.

What the action looks like to stop it is a question in its own right.

Where Does TCU Go From Here?

The easiest solution would just be for the team to look in the mirror and quell the bad habits right then and there. But real life isn’t a fairy tale, and no magic mirror will be on the wall telling TCU it’s the fairest of them all. No, instead, it will show many flaws and many warts that have been here since 2023.

Ever since 65-7, a scoreline that will forever be etched not only in the memories of Frog fans but also in those of college football fans nationwide, TCU has appeared to be constantly taking steps back. Even in moments of triumph, such as the Alamo Bowl win over USC, there always seems to be another reason to question what comes next.

Right now, it’s the Ireland curse and what that could bring.

The Ireland Curse Is Real

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick and TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes shake hands after the game at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before anybody gets all up in arms about superstition, just know that the Ireland curse is real and that it has already claimed plenty of victims.

Scott Frost’s Nebraska fell victim to Northwestern in Dublin in 2022, and Frost was let go less than two months later. Florida State entered the 2024 season ranked in the top 10, lost to Georgia Tech in Ireland and proceeded to finish 2-10. Kansas State’s season was never quite the same after losing Farmageddon in Dublin last year, either. In fact, none of the four teams that lost the annual Dublin opener from 2022 through 2025 went on to finish with a winning record.

Does that have any tangible impact on TCU’s ability to win football games over the next three months? Probably not. There isn’t some evil leprechaun waiting in the shadows of Amon G. Carter Stadium ready to make Jaden Craig throw an interception because the Frogs lost a football game in another country.

But it would’ve been better if TCU had decided not to tempt fate.

All TCU had to do was not lose in Ireland and all would be OK. The Frogs could return home, beat up on Grambling and Arkansas State and move forward with a season that still carried plenty of promise.

Now that they have lost, Pandora’s box is open — and it will not be contained.