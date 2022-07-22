TCU Football: Johnston Named To Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Add another to the list. Just days after being named to the Maxwell Award watch list, TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston was added to yet another watch list. This time, he was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list. This award goes to the nation’s most outstanding receiver, regardless of position.

This award is available for any player who catches a pass; hence tight ends, slot receivers and backs, inside receivers, wide receivers, split ends, and running backs are all eligible. It is presented annually by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation. The award is named after Fred Biletnikoff, who played at Florida State University and then had a 14-year NFL career with the Oakland Raiders from 1965 to 1978.

Josh Doctson, a TCU wide receiver, was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award in 2015.

Last year’s award went to Jordan Addison of Pitt. He again is on the watch list for 2022, though he now plays at USC. Other Big 12 players on the watch list include Xavier Hutchinson (Iowa State wide receiver), Marvin Mims (Oklahoma, wide receiver), Isaiah Neyor (Texas, wide receiver), and Xavier Worthy (Texas, wide receiver).

Johnston has also been named to the first team Preseason All-Big 12 Team along with teammate Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. The duo has also been named Preseason All-Americans by Phil Steele.

Johnston was First-Team All-Big 12 last season. A junior from Temple, Texas, Johnston led the Horned Frogs in receiving yards (634), yards per reception (19.2), and touchdown catches (six) while placing second in receptions (33). He topped 100 yards receiving on three occasions, all in his final five games. He had a career day at Oklahoma with seven receptions for 185 yards and three touchdowns, including the No. 2 Collegiate Play of the Year on ESPN's You Got Mossed. The 185 yards receiving were the most by a Horned Frog since Taj Williams had 210 versus Oklahoma in 2016. He was also the first Horned Frog with three touchdown catches in a game since KaVontae Turpin had four against Texas in 2015. Johnston had five catches for 142 yards and a touchdown in the 30-28 win over Baylor.

Johnston ranks first in Big 12 history with a 20.4 yards per catch average for a player in his first two seasons. It is also eighth nationally since 1996 for the first two years of a career.

