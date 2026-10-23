TCU vs West Virginia Score Predictions From the KillerFrogs Staff

The Horned Frogs are coming off a much-needed win this past weekend, and they got the answer they needed. Now the Frogs will be in search of something new: momentum.

TCU sits at 1-2 in the Big 12 and 3-3 overall following its 17-6 win over Baylor . The Frogs still have time to make this a decent season, but that starts now. There is little room for error, and the next step is beating the West Virginia Mountaineers, who are 1-3 in the Big 12 and 4-3 overall.

Like the Frogs, the Mountaineers also won their first Big 12 game last week, beating Cincinnati 45-42. TCU has a prime opportunity to build some momentum at home when it takes on West Virginia at 11 a.m. CT Saturday, October 24, at Amon G. Carter Stadium for Homecoming.

For a closer look at the matchup, read our West Virginia scouting report .

Just a week ago, nearly our entire staff had the Frogs losing. This week, the script has flipped, and most have the Frogs winning. Let’s take a closer look at our TCU vs West Virginia score predictions.

TCU vs West Virginia Score Predictions

Aiden Reed (2-4): West Virginia 31-28

Baileigh Sheffield (3-2): TCU 31-24

Emma Swinney (3-3): West Virginia 28-17

Jackson James (3-3): TCU 27-24

Jason Phillips (2-4): TCU 30-17

JD Andress (3-3): TCU 27-20

Michael Bara V (4-2, one closest prediction): West Virginia 21-14

Nathan Cross (3-3): TCU 28-21

Ryann Zeller (3-3, one closest prediction): TCU 30-27

Seth Dowdle (4-2): TCU 14-13

Skyler Gerard (3-3): TCU 27-14

Tom Burke (3-3, one closest prediction): West Virginia 20-14

Sean Foushee (4-2, one closest prediction): TCU 20-13

Tori Couch (3-3, one closest prediction): TCU 20-17

This week, 10 staff members picked the Frogs to win, while four chose West Virginia. The predictions also feature a wide range of scores, with some expecting a fairly high-scoring contest and others anticipating a defensive duel. We will have to wait and see what these two squads bring to the table Saturday.

KillerFrogs Staff Prediction Standings Through Baylor

KillerFrogs staff standings through Baylor 2026 | KillerFrogs.com

TCU’s win over Baylor shook up the prediction standings. Michael Bara V, Nathan Cross, and Sean Foushee were the only staff members to pick the Frogs to win in Waco.

Michael earned the closest prediction with his pick of TCU 21-14. The Frogs won 17-6, leaving him 12 combined points away from the final score.

Michael, Sean, and Seth Dowdle now share the best winner-picking record at 4-2. Ryann leads the cumulative differential standings at 111.

Cumulative differential adds the absolute error in each team’s predicted score across the season. A lower total is better. To earn a closest-prediction credit, a staff member must also pick the winning team.

No closest-prediction credit was awarded for North Carolina because every staff member picked TCU to win.

Our Staff's Reasoning Behind Their Picks

TCU’s defense has its toughest test yet but the offense builds on last week’s performance and the frogs win on a late field goal. Jackson James

I think TCU is going to have that momentum from their win last week against the Bears. Their defense will continue to stand out and be their anchor. Their offense is going to make plays that will lead them to the win against West Virginia. Skyler Gerard

The name of the game is “sustained drives.” Can the TCU offense stay on the field to give the defense rest and force WVU into taking shots that the Frogs' secondary is great at stopping? I have no reason to doubt the defense now, so they get the win again JD Andress

WVU’s defense has given up at least 40 points in their last 4 games, but their high-powered offense has been making up for it. For me, this is the biggest challenge the TCU defense will have seen so far, and I’m not sure I can trust the frogs to win if it comes down to a shootout Aiden Reed

TCU held Baylor to six points in its previous game. Creating that defensive performance against a West Virginia offense that recently scored 45 points against Cincinnati will be the biggest challenge to me. Baileigh Sheffield

The TCU showed signs but I don’t think it’ll put up enough points against WVU who has a much better offense in my opinion than Baylor did. Michael Bara V

Tcu defense has been so consistently good, especially against the run, West Virginia wants to run the ball and I don’t think they’ll be able to do that and their defense has given up over 40 points at least four times this year Jason Phillips

No room for error as WVU always puts up a good fight against the Frogs. Since the Frogs are at home, I'm giving them the win. TCU’s defense slows WVU enough. The offense needs to get in the scoreboard first and fast just like they did in Waco Ryann Zeller

What Is Your TCU vs West Virginia Prediction?

What do you think, Horned Frog Nation? Will the Frogs get their second straight victory, or will the Mountaineers’ offense be too much to handle?

Now it is your turn. Share your predicted winner and final score in the KillerFrogs Fan Forum .

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