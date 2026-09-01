TCU's trip to Aviva Stadium didn't just end with a loss. It left behind a box score that says plenty about who Sonny Dykes and offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis trust right now, where the rotation tightened and which players are still fighting for larger roles. The Horned Frogs managed 312 total yards and led 10-3 early, but went scoreless over the final 49 minutes as North Carolina took control.

Jeremy Payne's Workload Says Everything

Forget the final score for a second: the clearest rotation signal in this box score is that TCU barely rotated at running back. Jeremy Payne carried the ball 25 times for 142 yards and caught all five passes thrown his way for another 27 yards, giving him 30 total touches in a game his team lost. That's a huge workload, showing how TCU's expected rotation might not have made it to game day.

Sophomore Jon Denman got the early spotlight with a short touchdown run that gave TCU its first lead, but his overall workload was a fraction of Payne's. The gap between "featured back" and "rotational piece" was obvious well before halftime, and it only widened as UNC's defense keyed on Payne in the second half and mostly took him away anyway.

Jaden Craig's Debut Raises Questions

The Harvard transfer completed 20 of 32 passes for 175 yards with no touchdowns, absorbed three sacks, lost 22 yards on the ground, and surrendered a fumble that turned into UNC points. Those numbers alone tell the story of a rocky Power Four debut, but the deeper clue is in how the completions were distributed. Craig spread the ball to seven different players, and only two of them averaged over 10 yards per catch. TCU's offense as a whole managed just two total completions traveling more than 15 yards through the air.

The limited downfield production suggests TCU never found a consistent vertical passing game in Craig's first Power Four start, whether because of protection, coverage, play calling or the quarterback himself.

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TCU's Receiver Rotation Is Far From Settled

The absence of WR1 Jordan Dwyer, sidelined by a foot injury that had lingered since the Alamo Bowl, reshuffled the entire target distribution. Ed Small stepped into the void and led the team with nine catches for 65 yards, but a 7.2-yard-per-catch average points to a lot of short targets rather than a receiver winning downfield. Behind him, the box score shows targets scattered across Kari Ashley, Jacobe Hayes, Ka'Morreun Pimpton, and Jeremy Scott, none with more than a handful of catches.

This is usually a sign that nobody has separated themselves as the clear second option yet. Sophomore Terry Shelton, who was expected to see an expanded role at outside receiver with Dwyer out, didn't show up prominently in the box score either, receiving only one target. Dane Jones, a standout from fall camp, also received just one target.

The Defense Gave TCU a Chance

TCU's defense was the unit that kept the game competitive, and the box score points to a rotation that leaned hard on a few players up front. Linebacker Max Carroll had a standout day, leading the team with nine tackles and recovering 2 fumbles, forcing one of them. Kaden McFadden stepped up with his first career forced fumble. Gil Jackson was a quiet bright spot as well, breaking up a crucial pass intended for Jordan Shipp to later force a UNC punt.

Ansel Din-Mbuh's two sacks, both in the first quarter, were the most productive pass-rush snaps on the roster, and defensive end John Schobel added the first sack of his career. Together, the defense did enough to keep TCU within a score for most of the game, even as the offense stalled out.

What the Box Score Doesn't Show

For TCU, the biggest lesson from Dublin isn't simply who played the most snaps or piled up the most touches. It's how quickly the rotation narrowed when the game became difficult. Payne became the workhorse, the passing game struggled to stretch the field, and the defense was asked to keep TCU within striking distance. With a bye week before the Horned Frogs return to the field, the next question is whether those roles become permanent or whether Dublin forces the coaching staff to open the competition back up.