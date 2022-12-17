TCU Football: Numerous Players, Coaches Receive Postseason Honors

An undefeated regular season. A second appearance in the Big 12 Championship Game in six years. A berth in the College Football Playoffs. A Heisman finalist. Yes, the TCU football team had a season to remember. For a team that was picked to finish seventh in the Big 12, this team gave its fans a great year. And the accolades keep coming.

Over the last couple of weeks, numerous postseason awards, teams, trophies, and more have been given to players, coaches, and teams. The Frogs were very well represented in these accolades. Sure, everyone knows Max Duggan was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. But he and his teammates garnered many more.

Here’s a complete list of the team’s postseason honors:

Alan Ali, Center

AP First-Team All-Big 12

Steve Avila, Offensive Lineman

American Football Coaches Association First-Team All-American

AP First-Team All-Big 12

Consensus All-American

Football Writers Association of America First-Team All-American

Walter Camp Football Foundation First-Team All-American – the nation’s oldest All-America team

Avila, who was voted a captain by his teammates, has started all 13 games at left guard this season. The First-Team All-Big 12 selection was also Honorable-Mention Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year and a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy.

Avila helped TCU to its first College Football Playoff appearance with one of the nation's most prolific offensive attacks. The Horned Frogs rank among the FBS leaders in all major offensive categories and lead the nation with 19 plays of 50-plus yards while placing second with ten plays of at least 60 yards. TCU is tied for the FBS lead with 13 offensive touchdowns of at least 50 yards. The Horned Frogs are also one of only two teams nationally averaging at least 270 yards per game passing and 200 rushing and have at least 30 passing and 30 rushing touchdowns.

Avila has accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 Senior Bowl.

Derius Davis, Wide Receiver/Punt Returner/Kick Returner

AP Second-Team All-Big 12 (as a punt returner)

Football Writers Association of America First-Team All-American (as a punt returner)

Davis is one of five players nationally with multiple punt returns for touchdowns this season. His 13.9-yard average is fourth in the FBS.

Max Duggan, Quarterback

AP First-Team All-Big 12

AP Offensive Player of the Year

Davey O’Brien Award – nation’s best quarterback

Earl Campbell Texas Rose Award Finalist

Football Writers Association of America Second-Team All-American

Heisman Trophy Finalist (second place)

Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

Sporting News Second-Team All-American

Duggan is ninth in the nation in passing efficiency with a 165.5 rating. He is tied for second among Power 5 quarterbacks, one off the lead, with 16 touchdown passes of at least 20 yards, and has accounted for three or more touchdowns in eight of his 12 starts this season.

Duggan leads the Big 12 in passing efficiency, touchdown passes (30), passing yards (3,321), yards per attempt (9.0), and yards per completion (13.9). He has thrown just four interceptions. His touchdown passes and 36 touchdowns responsible for (30 passing, six rushing) rank third for a season in TCU history, while his 64.9 completion percentage is fourth.

Sonny Dykes, Head Coach

AP Coach of the Year

CBSSports.com Coach of the Year

ESPN’s Home Depot Coach of the Year

Walter Camp Football Foundation Coach of the Year

In his first season at TCU, Dykes has led the Horned Frogs to their first College Football Playoff appearance. Picked to finish seventh in the Big 12, TCU was No. 3 in the final CFP rankings and just the second team to be in the CFP after starting the season unranked.

Dykes is only the third head coach in the CFP era to guide his team to the playoff in his first season at the helm. The unanimous Big 12 Coach of the Year, Dykes became the first head football coach in TCU and Big 12 history to start 12-0 in his first season. He’s just the fourth head coach nationally since 1996 to accomplish the feat.

TCU was the first Big 12 team to complete the regular season with a 12-0 record since Texas in 2009 and the first league member to go 9-0 in conference play since Oklahoma in 2016. TCU's five wins over ranked opponents ties for the national lead this season.

Johnny Hodges, Linebacker

AP Second-Team All-Big 12

Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Cornerback

American Football Coaches Association Second-Team All-American

AP First-Team All-Big 12

Football Writers Association of America Second-Team All-American

Sporting News First-Team All-American

It's the second time in three seasons for TCU to have the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award winner. Former TCU safety and current Las Vegas Raider Tre'Von Moehrig was the 2020 recipient.

Hodges-Tomlinson was First-Team All-Big 12 for the third consecutive season and Honorable-Mention Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. He took part in a takeaway in four consecutive games with three picks and a forced fumble. He had an interception and three pass breakups as TCU held Texas to no offensive touchdowns and just 199 yards of offense in a 17-10 win in Austin. For the season, he totaled 42 tackles, including two for loss, with three interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

Pro Football Focus rated Hodges-Tomlinson the No. 1 cornerback in the Big 12 in pass rush grade (91.8). He also led Big 12 cornerbacks with 857 snaps played this season.

Quentin Johnston, Wide Receiver

AP First-Team All-Big 12

Griffin Kell, Place Kicker

AP First-Team All-Big 12

Kendre Miller, Running Back

AP First-Team All-Big 12

Josh Newton, Cornerback

AP First-Team All-Big 12

Garrett Riley, Offensive Coordinator, and Quarterbacks Coach

Broyles Award – presented to the nation’s top assistant coach

In his debut season at TCU, Riley becomes the program's first-ever recipient of the Broyles Award. In addition to directing one of the nation's top offensive attacks and helping lead the Horned Frogs to their first College Football Playoff appearance, Riley coached quarterback Max Duggan into being a Heisman Trophy Finalist.

The Horned Frogs rank among the FBS leaders in all major offensive categories and lead the nation with 19 plays of 50-plus yards while placing second with ten plays of at least 60 yards. TCU is tied for the FBS lead with 13 offensive touchdowns of at least 50 yards. The Horned Frogs are also one of only two teams nationally averaging at least 270 yards per game passing and 200 rushing, and have at least 30 passing and 30 rushing touchdowns

Dee Winters, Linebacker

AP First-Team All-Big 12

No. 3 TCU (12-1) will face second-ranked Michigan in the College Football Playoff Semifinals in Glendale, Arizona, on December 31.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.