Big 12 Football: 21 Players, Dykes Receive Postseason Honors

The TCU Horned Frogs (12-0, 9-0) continue to receive postseason honors. On Wednesday afternoon, the conference announced the All-Big 12 2022 football team and individual award winners. Selections were made by the league’s ten head coaches, who are not permitted to vote for their own players.

Here are the Big 12 honors that TCU received:

Sonny Dykes – Coach of the Year

Head coach Sonny Dykes and 21 players received the honors. Dykes was named Chuck Neinas Big 12 Coach of the Year. It was a unanimous choice. He is the only coach to win the award in their first year as head coach of the program. He and his dad, the late Spike Dykes (Texas Tech, 1996), are the only father-son duo in the Big 12 to win the award. They are also only the third father-son duo in all of college football. The other duos are Bobby Bowden (Florida State; 1993, 1997) and Tommy Bowden (Clemson, 2003) in the ACC and Kim Helton (Houston, 1996) and Tyson Helton (Western Kentucky, 2019) in Conference USA.

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is the Big 12 Coach of the Year © Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Max Duggan – Offensive Player of the Year

Quarterback Max Duggan was selected as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. In leading TCU to a 12-0 record, Duggan is fourth in the nation in passing efficiency with a 171.3 rating. He has accounted for 34 touchdowns on the season, including 29 scoring passes with just three interceptions.

Duggan is the second TCU student-athlete to earn Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors, joining Trevone Boykin, who earned the award in 2014. Duggan is the first quarterback to earn the award since Kyler Murray (OU) in 2018.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan is the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Derius Davis – Special Teams Player of the Year

Wide receiver and special teams receiver Derius Davis was selected as the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year. Davis is tied for the national lead with two punt returns for touchdowns. He is the first TCU player to garner Special Teams Player of the Year.

Johnny Hodges – Defensive Newcomer of the Year

Linebacker Johnny Hodges, who transferred to TCU after playing at Navy, was selected as the Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year. He leads all TCU players with 76 tackles. He became the second Horned Frog to win Defensive Newcomer of the Year, joining Ben Banogu (2017).

TCU linebacker Johnny Hodges is the Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year. TCU Athletics

All-Big 12 First Team and Second Teams

TCU dominated the All-Big 12 First Team with ten selections, doubling the next-closest schools with four.

TCU had seven of the 15 players on the first-team offense. Duggan and wide receiver Quentin Johnston were two of three unanimous selections at their respective positions. Joining them on the first team were Davis as the kickoff returner/punt returner, center Alan Ali, offensive guard Steve Avila, place-kicker Griffin Kell, and running back Kendre Miller. Davis was also honorable mention at wide receiver.

The Horned Frogs led the way with three players on the first-team defense with linebacker Dee Winters and both starting cornerbacks in Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson and Josh Newton. It was the third straight season for Hodges-Tomlinson, a Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Finalist, to be First-Team All-Big 12. Hodges was named to the second-team defense.

Big 12 Honorable Mentions

Taye Barber, WR

Millard Bradford, DB

Bud Clark, DB

Andrew Coker, OL

Brandon Coleman, OL

Derius Davis, WR

Jamoi Hodge, LB

Dylan Horton, DL

Jordy Sandy, P

Jared Wiley, TE

Alan Ali, Offensive Newcomer of the Year

Steve Avila, Offensive Lineman of the Year

Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Defensive Player of the Year

Damonic Williams, Defensive Freshman of the Year

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.