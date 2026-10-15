How TCU Can Get More From Its Offensive Playmakers

TCU has scored no more than 13 points in any of its three Power Four matchups this season. The Frogs managed 10 against North Carolina, 13 against UCF and 10 against BYU.

What is holding this team back?

Is it the play calling?

Is it the quarterback?

Or is it something else?

With TCU heading to Baylor at 2–3 overall and 0–2 in Big 12 play, the offense needs answers.

Fixing the TCU Offense Starts With Helping Jaden Craig

Expectations for this TCU offense were high entering the season, in part because ofHarvard transfer Jaden Craig.

Through five games, Craig and the offense have not consistently met those expectations. The losses to North Carolina, UCF and BYU have exposed problems that go beyond one player.

What can TCU do to help Craig?

Start by giving him more opportunities to get the ball out quickly. Short routes can help establish a rhythm, reduce the time he spends holding the ball and give his receivers opportunities to create yards after the catch.

Taking shots downfield should be part of the plan, too. But those plays require protection and should complement the quick passing game.

Craig was sacked four times against UCF and four more times against BYU. The offensive line needs to give him a better chance to work through his reads, and Craig needs to make timely decisions when the protection holds.

When the Frogs find a rhythm with a quick dropback and a short completion, they need to build on it. Not every play needs to produce a big gain to keep the offense moving.

Give TCU’s Pass Catchers a Chance to Make Plays

With Jordan Dwyer unavailable early in the season, the offense needed other targets to emerge. Kari Ashley, Ed Small and Jeremy Scott have all provided options, and getting more from that group should be part of the solution.

Against UCF, Dwyer had a 43-yard reception and Scott had a 37-yard catch. Those plays showed what can happen when Craig gives his receivers opportunities downfield.

I would like to see Dwyer get more chances to win one-on-one matchups. Scott’s speed deserves opportunities, too.

A TCU pass catcher secures the football as a UCF defender makes a tackle. | Tony Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com

That does not mean forcing deep throws regardless of the coverage. It means finding favorable matchups and giving the receivers a chance when those opportunities are there.

A credible downfield threat can also create more space underneath for tight ends and running backs.

Ashley has been one of the offense’s most dependable options. His role is worth a closer look in our breakdown of TCU’s tight ends and Kari Ashley’s impact.

He needs to remain involved. If there is one part of this offense worth building around, it is the connection Craig has developed with Ashley.

Can TCU Get More From Its Running Game?

Offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis arrived with a background that offered hope for a more productive running game. Through TCU’s first two conference games, that production has been difficult to find.

The Frogs have rushed for just 105 yards on 57 attempts against UCF and BYU, averaging 1.8 yards per carry. That figure includes yardage lost on eight sacks, underscoring how both the running game and pass protection have contributed to the offensive struggles.

Even with those sacks removed, TCU has averaged only 3.2 yards per rushing attempt in conference play.

Whether the issues begin with the scheme, blocking or decisions by the ball carriers, something has to improve.

The stretch plays have not consistently produced enough. I would like to see TCU build on the runs where a pulling tackle or tight end gives Jeremy Payne and the other backs a blocker to follow.

But the Frogs also need to be honest about what is working. Establishing the run is a worthwhile goal. Continuing to call runs that leave the offense behind the chains is another matter.

One sequence against UCF captured the frustration.

TCU reached the UCF 15-yard line in the third quarter before a false start, a holding penalty and a sack pushed the Frogs backward. Facing second-and-31 at the UCF 36, TCU handed the ball to Payne for a two-yard gain.

A short completion followed, and the Frogs settled for a field goal that cut UCF’s lead to 14–13.

The run did little to improve the situation, but the drive had started unraveling before that call. TCU turned a promising scoring opportunity into an attempt to salvage points.

That is part of the larger problem explored in Aiden Reed’s look at why TCU’s offensive numbers are not translating into success.

If the Frogs want a more productive offense, they may need to lean more heavily on their passing options while continuing to search for a running game they can trust.

Fewer Mistakes Would Give TCU More Opportunities

Penalties and turnovers can derail any offense. For a team already struggling to score, they make the job even harder.

TCU FOOTBALL X

Craig threw two interceptions against UCF and one against BYU. He needs to be more consistent with his accuracy and decisions, and protecting the football has to be part of any improvement.

The same goes for penalties. An offense struggling to move the chains cannot keep making the distance longer.

TCU does not need every possession to be perfect. It does need to stop making promising drives harder than they should be.

Better protection, cleaner decisions and fewer penalties would give the playmakers more opportunities to influence the game.

Baylor Will Test Whether TCU Found Answers

The Frogs head to Waco with an opportunity to show that the bye week produced something useful.

As Jason Phillips explains in his Baylor film review, the Bears have an approach that will test TCU. The Frogs need an offensive plan they can execute consistently.

The stakes extend beyond the rivalry. Our look at TCU’s slow start and the opportunity against Baylor explains how much one win could change the conversation.

I want to see Craig get comfortable, the receivers get opportunities and the offense stop wasting possessions.

What would you change about TCU’s offense? Join the conversation on the KillerFrogs Fan Forum.

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