Now in his fifth season at TCU, Sonny Dykes has continued to find ways to get his tight ends involved. The names have changed, but the position has given the Frogs receiving threats, short-yardage options and help in the blocking game.

From Jared Wiley to Kari Ashley, there have been plenty of examples of TCU finding talent and putting it to work. What has made this group productive, and who is carrying it forward this season?

Jared Wiley Helped Set the Standard for TCU Tight Ends

The first name that comes to mind is Jared Wiley, the talented tight end who played two seasons at TCU and was an important part of the run to the national championship game. In those two seasons, he accumulated 765 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 10.8 yards per catch.

Dec 3, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs tight end Jared Wiley (19) celebrates making a two point conversion to tie the game with the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Wiley spent three seasons at Texas before breaking out in purple. He gave the Frogs a big target who could make plays across the middle and finish drives in the red zone. He was also named a team captain for the 2023 season.

That is one example of Dykes and his staff identifying a player who had more to give and helping him find it.

In 2024, TCU had a four-headed monster at wide receiver in Jack Bech, JP Richardson, Eric McAlister and Savion Williams, so the tight ends did not stand out as much in the passing game. They still had a role.

Drake Dabney, the Baylor transfer, finished with 193 receiving yards. Longtime Frog DJ Rogers added 142 yards and two touchdowns. Both contributed as blockers, adding value even when the ball went elsewhere.

Rogers took a larger role in 2025, leading the room with 319 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He continued to contribute in the running game and in short-yardage situations. Chase Curtis added 167 receiving yards and two touchdowns, giving TCU another experienced option at the position.

The production was not always flashy. There were still players in this room who could help the offense in more than one way.

Kari Ashley and Ka’Morreun Pimpton Lead the 2026 Room

TCU tight end Ka’Morreun Pimpton (88) takes in the atmosphere during the Horned Frogs’ 63-7 win over Grambling State. | Emma Swinney for KillerFrogs.com

The current room has a chance to add another strong chapter. It was already one of the more promising groups in our preseason position rankings, and Ashley has given the Frogs a reason to keep looking his way.

The junior college transfer has been one of TCU’s most productive targets. Through the first five games, he has 25 catches for 374 yards, placing him second on the team behind Ed Small. He leads the Frogs with four receiving touchdowns and averages 15.0 yards per reception.

The fact that TCU found Ashley and got him to campus deserves credit. He has made plays all over the field and become an important part of the passing game, even while the offense searches for consistency.

Our recent film review of Ashley’s role offers a closer look at why he keeps showing up when the Frogs need a completion.

Ashley has not been the only contributor. Ka’Morreun Pimpton has added seven catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 15.9 yards per reception.

TCU tight end Kari Ashley hurdles Arkansas State defender No. 23 during the Horned Frogs’ matchup with the Red Wolves at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Emme Swinney for KillerFrogs.com

Ashley arrived from Navarro College after previously spending time at Georgia Tech. Pimpton transferred from LSU. Their paths were different, but both are transfers who found greater opportunities at TCU.

Together, they have accounted for 485 receiving yards and six of TCU’s eight touchdown catches through five games. That is a significant contribution from one position group.

As we explored before the season in The Hidden Number That Could Define TCU’s Offense, the value of this room goes beyond how many passes it catches. Blocking, personnel flexibility and creating difficult matchups all matter, too.

Mitch Kirsch Has Helped Develop TCU’s Tight Ends

Mitch Kirsch, TCU’s run game coordinator and tight ends coach, is a name worth watching on this staff.

If you remember last season’s Alamo Bowl, Kirsch handled the offensive playcalling as TCU beat USC 30-27 in overtime with Ken Seals at quarterback. It was his first game calling plays, and the Frogs found a way to finish.

Kirsch, a James Madison graduate and former All-American offensive lineman, has been with Dykes since their SMU days. He arrived at TCU in December 2021 as a senior offensive analyst and was promoted to coach the tight ends in 2024.

He has helped develop this position while taking on more responsibility within the offense. That makes him a coach to keep an eye on as his career progresses.

If the offense does not improve under Gordon Sammis, Kirsch is a coach Dykes could consider to take over playcalling duties.

No matter what happens at TCU, look for Kirsch’s name to gain attention in coaching circles. He has done well developing this position, and I believe he has earned consideration for future opportunities to call plays.

TCU Tight Ends Have Earned NFL Opportunities

Several recent TCU tight ends have earned opportunities in the NFL, although getting there and establishing a lasting role are two different challenges.

Jared Wiley was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. A torn ACL cut short his rookie season, and he finished his first two NFL seasons with two receptions for 11 yards. His receiving role has been limited, but he has continued working to establish himself in Kansas City.

Green Bay Packers tight end Drake Dabney (49) catches a pass in front of the Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V. (24) during their preseason football game Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/Appleton Post-Crescent | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Drake Dabney entered the NFL with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2025 before joining Green Bay’s practice squad that November. He appeared in two games and made one start during the 2025 season. After being released during this year’s roster cuts, he returned to the Packers’ practice squad.

DJ Rogers signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2026 and is currently on injured reserve following a preseason injury. His opportunity came after waiting his turn and becoming TCU’s leading tight end in his final season.

For a broader look at the different roles former Horned Frogs are trying to earn, our Frogs in the NFL report follows that fight across the league.

Ashley could be the next player from this room to attract NFL attention. I believe he has the potential to become a Day 2 draft prospect, but he still has plenty of football ahead of him to build that case.

There is still plenty for TCU’s offense to improve. The tight ends have given the Frogs a group they can keep leaning on as they work toward those answers.

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