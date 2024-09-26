TCU Football Player Profile: WR Eric McAlister
Junior Wide Reciever- #88 Eric McAlister
- 6-3", 205 lb.
- From Azle, Texas
After two standout seasons at Boise State, Eric McAlister returned to Texas to join TCU's talented and deep receiving room. He has seamlessly integrated himself into the team and is already making a significant impact for the Horned Frogs.
McAlister, a three-star recruit out of Azle High School, attracted interest from a range of programs, receiving offers from Air Force, Army, Lamar, Navy, Nebraska, San Diego State, Texas State, Utah, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, and Wyoming before ultimately committing to Boise State.
Coming out of high school he was ranked as the number 68th best reciever in the country and the 65th best player in Texas rated by 247Sports in the class of 2021.
In his time at Boise State he had solid stats, as he had 58 catches for 1,132 yards and nine touchdowns in his two year stint.
McAlister is a dynamic receiver with an impressive frame and height, giving him a large catch radius and reliable hands. He excels at tracking down deep passes and making tough, contested catches. When Savion Williams isn't on the field, McAlister has been a dependable target, complementing the offense perfectly. Alongside Williams, J.P. Richardson, and Jack Bech, McAlister helps form one of the most talented receiving corps in the Big 12, if not the best.
McAlister was one of the top receivers in the transfer portal, and TCU was fortunate to land him. This week at the midweek press conference, he was asked how important it was for him to return to the Metroplex to play. He responded, "It was really important. A lot of schools reached out, offering all kinds of deals, but I just wanted to come back to my community. I went to school just 30 to 45 minutes from here, and those people raised me from seventh grade until I graduated." McAlister also added, "I missed Texas—everything's bigger in Texas." However some Texans might have a bone to pick with McAlister as he says Memphis' BBQ is better than Texas'.
Eric McAlister is a standout on the field, but when he's not grinding on the gridiron, you can often find him playing video games or spending quality time with his dog, Duke—a German Shepherd-Lab mix.
McAlister is off to a strong start in his first season with TCU, and there's no indication he's slowing down. With the Frogs looking to get back on track, they will likely rely heavily on quarterback Josh Hoover and the talented receiving room, including McAlister, to lead the charge.
TCU WR Eric McAlister - Midweek Press Conference - Week 5
Watch Eric McAllister's entire interview from this week's press conference below:
