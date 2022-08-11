TCU Football: Three Players Selected To Annual Freak List

Three more TCU Horned Frogs have been placed on a preseason watch list. This time it was Bruce Feldman’s 2022 College Football Freaks List. Making the list from the Frogs are defensive end Dylan Horton (No. 16 on the list), wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 23), and cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (No. 57).

The Freaks List spotlights those whose unique physical abilities generate buzz inside their programs. TCU's three selections tie for fourth-most nationally. Bruce Feldman writes about college football for The Athletic. He’s been compiling the list for about 20 years. He started out by listing ten players, and now the list has grown to 100.

“My premise was to spotlight the players who generate buzz inside their programs by displaying the unique physical abilities that wow even those who observe gifted athletes every day,” Feldman wrote in his article in The Athletic announcing this year’s list. “The Freaks list is compiled with the help of many coaches, players, and sports information directors, as well as NFL scouts from all over the nation.”

Other Big 12 Players to make this list include Will McDonald (No. 5, Iowa State), Gabe Hall (No. 17, Baylor), Roschon Johnson (No. 26, Texas), Bryce Ford-Wheaton (No. 68, West Virginia), Jordan Jefferson (No. 71, West Virginia), and Jaylon Hutchings (No. 86, Texas Tech).

This is the first preseason honor/watch list for Horton. It’s the fifth for Johnston, who ties with Bijan Robinson of Texas for the most so far by any player in the Big 12. It is the fourth for Hodges-Tomlinson. In addition, Johnston and Hodges-Tomlinson have been named first team Preseason All-Big 12. For a complete list of all preseason honors for the Horned Frogs, click here.

Here is what Feldman wrote about each of the Horned Frogs:

#16 Dylan Horton, defensive end

“The new Horned Frogs staff loved what it saw from him this spring, and pro scouts really like him, too. Horton was good last year with nine TFLs and four sacks, but expect him to be a lot better in 2022. At 6-4, 279, Horton, a high school safety who also excelled in basketball and as a high jumper, vertical-jumped 38 inches and broad-jumped 10-0. He also clocked a 4.55 40 and has power-cleaned 400 and squatted 700 pounds.”

#23 Quentin Johnston, wide receiver

“Expect him to really flourish in Sonny Dykes’ system. Johnston, at 6-4, 210, is a remarkable athlete. He has vertical-jumped 42 inches and broad-jumped 11 feet. He’s clocked a 4.4 40 and back-squatted 575 pounds. Despite missing three games in 2021, he still made first-team All-Big 12. Johnston’s 33 catches went for 634 yards and six touchdowns.”

#57 Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, cornerback

“He’s a good player, but what he lacks in height, he makes up for with explosiveness. He vertical-jumped 42 inches and broad-jumped 10-8. His 40 time: 4.3. He has also back-squatted 605.”

