Skip to main content
TCU Football: Three Players Selected To Annual Freak List

TCU Athletics

TCU Football: Three Players Selected To Annual Freak List

Dylan Horton, Quentin Johnston, and Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson have been named to Bruce Feldman’s 2022 College Football Freaks List
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Three more TCU Horned Frogs have been placed on a preseason watch list. This time it was Bruce Feldman’s 2022 College Football Freaks List. Making the list from the Frogs are defensive end Dylan Horton (No. 16 on the list), wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 23), and cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (No. 57).

The Freaks List spotlights those whose unique physical abilities generate buzz inside their programs. TCU's three selections tie for fourth-most nationally. Bruce Feldman writes about college football for The Athletic. He’s been compiling the list for about 20 years. He started out by listing ten players, and now the list has grown to 100.

“My premise was to spotlight the players who generate buzz inside their programs by displaying the unique physical abilities that wow even those who observe gifted athletes every day,” Feldman wrote in his article in The Athletic announcing this year’s list. “The Freaks list is compiled with the help of many coaches, players, and sports information directors, as well as NFL scouts from all over the nation.”

Other Big 12 Players to make this list include Will McDonald (No. 5, Iowa State), Gabe Hall (No. 17, Baylor), Roschon Johnson (No. 26, Texas), Bryce Ford-Wheaton (No. 68, West Virginia), Jordan Jefferson (No. 71, West Virginia), and Jaylon Hutchings (No. 86, Texas Tech).

This is the first preseason honor/watch list for Horton. It’s the fifth for Johnston, who ties with Bijan Robinson of Texas for the most so far by any player in the Big 12. It is the fourth for Hodges-Tomlinson. In addition, Johnston and Hodges-Tomlinson have been named first team Preseason All-Big 12. For a complete list of all preseason honors for the Horned Frogs, click here.

Here is what Feldman wrote about each of the Horned Frogs:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

#16 Dylan Horton, defensive end

“The new Horned Frogs staff loved what it saw from him this spring, and pro scouts really like him, too. Horton was good last year with nine TFLs and four sacks, but expect him to be a lot better in 2022. At 6-4, 279, Horton, a high school safety who also excelled in basketball and as a high jumper, vertical-jumped 38 inches and broad-jumped 10-0. He also clocked a 4.55 40 and has power-cleaned 400 and squatted 700 pounds.”

#23 Quentin Johnston, wide receiver

“Expect him to really flourish in Sonny Dykes’ system. Johnston, at 6-4, 210, is a remarkable athlete. He has vertical-jumped 42 inches and broad-jumped 11 feet. He’s clocked a 4.4 40 and back-squatted 575 pounds. Despite missing three games in 2021, he still made first-team All-Big 12. Johnston’s 33 catches went for 634 yards and six touchdowns.”

Quentin Johnston

Quentin Johnston

#57 Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, cornerback

“He’s a good player, but what he lacks in height, he makes up for with explosiveness. He vertical-jumped 42 inches and broad-jumped 10-8. His 40 time: 4.3. He has also back-squatted 605.”

Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (1) in action during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the California Golden Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Tre'Vius Hodges Tomlinson

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

In This Article (1)

TCU Horned Frogs
TCU Horned Frogs

Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (1) in action during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the California Golden Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

TCU Football: Multiple Players Named to Preseason Watch Lists – A Summary

By Barry Lewis20 hours ago
Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Taye Barber (4) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

TCU Football: Three Players Make Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

By Barry LewisAug 9, 2022 6:06 PM EDT
C7CACE3B-377B-4F1D-80C5-BAF3101002EC
More Sports

Conversion Therapy: Katreeva Phillips, New Renaissance Woman

By Tyler BrownAug 9, 2022 12:34 PM EDT
Arkansas second baseman Robert Moore throws as TCU's Elijah Nunez slides into second base during a game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Arlington, Texas.
Baseball

TCU Baseball To Open 2023 Season At Globe Life Field

By Barry LewisAug 8, 2022 6:10 PM EDT
Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs with the ball as Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields (10) defends during the game at the Cotton Bowl.
Football

Every Big 12 Team's Make Or Break Game For The 2022 College Football Season

By Brett GibbonsAug 8, 2022 2:30 PM EDT
Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) throws during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

The Rules Reconsidered: Horns Down, Fingers Up! (Part 3)

By Tyler BrownAug 8, 2022 1:30 PM EDT
web2021_TCU_Colonial_MG_0370
More Sports

TCU GOLF: Gums And Schneider Earn All-America Scholars Honor

By Nathan CrossAug 7, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
PJ Haggerty
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball: Expectations Heighten For Haggerty As Season Looms

By Ian NapetianAug 6, 2022 8:53 PM EDT