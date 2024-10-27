TCU Football Pulls off Huge Comeback Against Texas Tech
Three weeks ago, I wrote about one of the lowest points in the Sonny Dykes era as TCU fell to Houston at home. A bye week preceded the loss and people discussed the future of this program. This team could've easily laid over and given up. They faced a 17-point deficit to Texas Tech but the resilient Frogs pulled through and knocked off one of their biggest rivals 35-34.
TCU got off to a blazing start taking their first offensive possession down the field and a 35-yard touchdown run by Savion Williams made it 7-0. It was an incredible run putting together his best spin cycle as he rumbled into the end zone. A couple drives later, the Red Raiders drilled a 38-yard field goal to make it 7-3.
It wouldn't take long for the Horned Frogs to respond. On the first play of the ensuing drive, Williams made another big play through the air as he ran 75 yards to make it 14-3. The TCU defense forced another punt and just as the momentum seemed to completely shift TCU's way, a strip sack on Josh Hoover set up Tech to get right back in the game.
A fake field goal and a Tahj Brooks score on back-to-back drives put the Red Raiders up 17-14 at the half. TCU's offense was stymied and couldn't figure anything out. Will Hammond punched it in from four yards out with 6:30 to go in the third quarter and Tech led 31-14. In desperate need of a response, the Frogs methodically drove down the field and Jeremy Payne scored from a yard out.
The defense did a great job of keeping TCU in the ballgame. They buckled down and gave the offense opportunities. Josh Hoover found DJ Rogers in the back of the end zone and just like that it was a six point game with over nine minutes to go. Another stop gave TCU the keys to take the lead.
In a blink of an eye, Hoover found Eric McAllister down the left sideline and he scampered 84 yards for the go ahead score. With five minutes to go, Texas Tech put together a nice drive to put them in field goal range. It all fell apart when Hakeem Ajijolaiya forced his first career fumble to give TCU the ball back. The defense needed one last stop with 30 seconds left and they did just that completing the remarkable comeback.
Hoover finished 21-32 for 344 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Williams had a big night on the ground and through the air. He had 11 carries for 75 yards and three grabs for 81 yards.
Coach Dykes said, "We're so darn streaky at times offensively. We just have to continue to get better." He also said they're still making a lot of mistakes and they must play better if they want to make noise. This game certainly highlighted the ups and downs of this TCU team. It was not a perfect win and things looked bleak at times. However, this win breathes life into a program that desperately needed it. It could give them the right amount of confidence they need moving forward.
TCU moves to 5-3 and 3-2 in Big 12 play. They're now one win away from being bowl eligible and will travel to Waco to take on Baylor next Saturday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.
