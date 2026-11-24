TCU has offered William Wilson, a Class of 2029 linebacker at Summer Creek High School in Houston. Wilson told KillerFrogs the offer came during his first conversation with the Horned Frogs’ coaching staff.

MaxPreps credits the Summer Creek sophomore with 145 tackles through 12 games this season. For Wilson, the call was a sign that the work he’d put in was getting noticed.

"My initial reaction when I got the offer from TCU was surprise and excitement," Wilson told KillerFrogs. "That call meant that a college program has acknowledged all of the work that I've put in to achieving this goal."

Wilson said the offer came on a call with defensive coordinator Andy Avalos and linebackers coach Ken Wilson. He said the staff wanted to keep watching how he produced on the field.

The conversation started with what the coaches saw on film.

"They said that they liked my film and that they wanted to offer me and continue seeing more of my production on the field," Wilson said.

Wilson also remembered how the coaches spoke to him on that first call.

"That phone call was actually the first time talking with them, but the first thing that stood out to me was the way they communicated with me was very hospitable," Wilson said.

The offer gives TCU a chance to get to know Wilson early in the 2029 recruiting cycle. The Horned Frogs have also been building relationships in the 2028 class, including with King Underwood.

TCU, SMU among schools recruiting Wilson

Wilson described his recruitment as being in its early stages, with TCU and SMU currently among the programs showing him the most interest.

He acknowledged that his recruitment has not yet reached a particularly active stage but believes there are steps he can take to generate additional opportunities.

"Right now, I would describe my recruiting as not very hot right now, but there are some steps that I will be taking to bring that to the next level," Wilson said.

Wilson has yet to narrow his list of schools.

He plans to hear out other programs and weigh how each would develop him.

"I'm still pretty early in my recruitment, so I'm open to any school that would be the right fit for me," Wilson said.

Wilson also noted that communication with college programs has not always been consistent, leaving room for additional relationships to develop as he continues playing at Summer Creek.

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Player development remains top priority

While the opportunity to compete at the college level is important, Wilson said his decision will ultimately come down to finding a program that can help him improve as a player.

He identified player development, coaching, scheme fit and the opportunity to earn playing time early in his college career as important factors.

"The biggest factors that I'm considering when evaluating offers is my opportunity for development, the coaching, and how I fit within the program, and also if I'll be able to get playing time at a young age," Wilson said.

When asked which factor carries the most weight, Wilson made his priority clear.

"I'm prioritizing player development," he said.

At TCU, the coaching transition adds another question to that evaluation.

Avalos is in his third season as TCU’s defensive coordinator and will lead the Horned Frogs as interim head coach in the Thanksgiving finale at Texas Tech. Ken Wilson has coached at Nevada and Oregon. Read more about TCU’s coaching change.

The staff’s plans for Wilson’s development and how he might fit in the defense are questions the linebacker can explore as his recruitment progresses.

For Wilson, however, the recruiting process is still about gathering information and finding the right opportunity rather than making an immediate decision.

No commitment timeline established

Wilson does not have a set timeline for making his college decision.

With his recruitment still developing, he expects to make a decision sometime around the latter part of his junior year or during his senior year.

"I don't have a timeline for making my college decision, but I expect that it'll be around late junior year to senior year," Wilson said.

That leaves TCU with time to continue building its relationship with the Summer Creek linebacker.

The Horned Frogs have already made an impression through their communication and evaluation of his film. Wilson's interest in player development also provides an opportunity for the coaching staff to explain how he could fit into the program's defensive plans.

For more on who the Horned Frogs are pursuing, follow the Horned Frogs recruiting roundup.

TCU has made an early impression. For Wilson, the next conversations will help him decide whether Fort Worth is a place where he can develop.

Join the TCU football recruiting conversation on the KillerFrogs forums.