How are TCU's Top Recruiting Targets Feeling After a Weekend Visit?

The TCU Horned Frogs have completed their first week of spring camp, and there is still a ways to go in the schedule as head coach Sonny Dykes looks to learn more about his roster ahead of the upcoming 2026 schedule.

Despite that, the Frogs are still working to build their future rosters, including hosting a large number of recruits in Fort Worth this weekend. With some of their top targets in attendance to watch the weekend's practice, many of them had a chance to talk more with the coaches and visit the facilities.

I caught up with some of the recruits who were on campus on Saturday and learned about their experience, and two themes emerged: Competition and Comraderie.

What the 2027 Recruiting Cycle is Saying

TCU Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne (26) scores on a 35-yard touchdown reception in overtime for the winning score against the Southern California Trojans during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Stephan Hicks Jr. is an offensive line target for the Frogs, who turned his visit on the weekend into an offer. The Frogs mark the second Power Four program from the Lone Star to offer the 6-foot-5, 295-pounder from Cibolo, joining the Houston Cougars. He was impressed by the coaching staff and the push the Frogs are making for him.

"My visit went great, they made me feel at home as well as showed genuine interest," Hicks tells TCU On SI. "The conversations were very genuine, and you could tell they meant every word they were saying. I was most impressed about the program coaches and facility."

Joshua Vilmael was also in Fort Worth this weekend and is a highly sought-after cornerback, ranking 17th in the country according to Rivals. The Richmond product is a big target for the Frogs and safeties coach Tre Watson, but so far, they have made a really good impression, including a big jump in his rankings after his visit on Saturday.

"Great time in Fort Worth. Staff was welcoming and showed me my fit with the Horned Frogs," He tells me. "I was most impressed on the friendly operations and competitiveness they have in team and individual activities! They moved up a lot. Some coaches aren’t the type to reach out every other day. Coach Watson is someone you have to go see to get some insight. I’m glad I did, it was definitely worth the trip, and they moved up into my top 5!"

Sonny Mullen currently has the Frogs in his top three, and the 6-foot-8, 285-pound offensive lineman was impressed by what he saw on Saturday during practice.

"I really enjoyed the experience," Mullen tells me. "I was most impressed with the quick pace of the practice and the chemistry the team had. When one player made a mistake, other players were there lifting him up. I look forward to coming back for an official visit."

TCU will play in the Valero Alamo Bowl to close out the 2025 season. | Tony Beblowski - KillerFrogs.com for TCU On SI

Cur'Tavian Goodenis is a jack-of-all-trades who was on campus this weekend, with a great ability to play left tackle, defensive tackle, and defensive end. After leaving practice, he was impressed by the facilities and felt they offered him a lot to think about.

"My conversations with the three coaches, an the player personnel coach was awesome," Gooden tells TCU On SI. "And I talked to a player that has ties with my father. Overall I’ll give it a solid 9 out of 10. What impressed me the most was the togetherness and team chemistry, it’s something special going on at TCU."

Ke'Rion Green doesn't have an offer from the Frogs yet, but that didn't stop him from enjoying his time on campus over the weekend. With blazing speed, running a 4.4 40-yard dash, Green plays both cornerback and wide receiver, using his speed well in both areas.

"I enjoyed my time there. I’ve never seen a recovery facility like theirs," Green tells me. "Coach Boyd talked with me and some other DBs after practice had ended. I don’t have an offer from them, but they would be close to the top."

There is still a while to go in the 2027 cycle, and for now, the Frogs only have one commit in the class, Brice McCurdy. However, he might be their biggest asset, looking to help the Horned Frogs land some of their top targets, and already proving himself as a vocal leader in the group as well.

With plenty of time to go in the cycle, the Frogs will have more recruits on campus during the rest of the spring practices, and official visits will continue to take place as camp ends. It could be a big summer for the Frogs if they land the guys they are looking for.

Recruiting Momentun is Building and the Frog Forum is Watching

As the 2027 season class continues to take shape, the conversation about these visits and what they mean for the program's future is just getting started. With more prospects expected on campus throughout the spring and into the summer, Frog fans will be tracking every development closely. Be sure to join the discussion on the KillerFrogs Fan Forum, where recruiting buzz, inside notes, and fan reactions are unfolding in real time as the class begins to come together.