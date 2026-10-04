TCU Football Keeps Coming Back to the Same Word

I’m tired of hearing about execution.

There. I said it.

Not because execution doesn’t matter. It matters more than damn near anything in football.

I’m tired of hearing about it because at some point “we didn’t execute” becomes the safest hiding place in football.

Players didn’t execute.

Guys didn’t make plays.

We didn’t start fast enough.

We have to tackle better.

We have to protect better.

We have to run the football better.

We have to eliminate mistakes.

Fine.

Who the hell is responsible for making sure all of that happens?

Because eventually you can’t keep diagnosing the same disease every Saturday and expect everybody to congratulate you for recognizing the symptoms.

You’re the doctor.

Fix it.

TCU’s Loss to BYU Brings Back Familiar Questions

Go back to TCU’s 44-13 loss at BYU last season.

Listen to the postgame explanation.

Execution. Slow start. BYU made plays. TCU didn’t. Needed to run the football better. Needed to play better.

Oct 3, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Ed Small (18) carries the ball against the BYU Cougars during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then fast-forward to this season.

Before BYU came to Fort Worth, Sonny Dykes said something I completely agreed with.

If players aren’t playing well, it goes back to coaching. Coaches have to look at themselves first because the players are a product of how they’ve been coached.

Exactly.

So let’s hold everybody to that standard.

TCU just lost to BYU again, 17-10.

This time, the defense held a top-10 team to 216 total yards.

BYU threw for 62 yards.

Sixty-two.

The defense basically walked over to the offense, handed them the damn football game and said:

Here. Win it.

TCU scored 10 points.

And now the Frogs are 0-2 in the Big 12.

Before kickoff, I called this an identity game. I wanted to see who they were.

The defense gave us an answer.

The offense left us asking the same questions.

So spare me another explanation about execution.

At some point, execution becomes coaching.

If one player screws something up, blame the player.

If he screws it up again, correct him.

If he screws it up again, coach him harder.

If he keeps screwing it up, put somebody else in.

But if the same mistakes keep happening across an entire football team, week after week, season after season, I’m not going to keep staring at 20-year-old kids wondering what’s wrong with them.

I’m going to start looking at the grown men getting paid to make sure it stops.

That’s not unfair.

That’s the job.

Sonny Dykes and the Standard of Accountability

I played for Gary Patterson.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson (center) and defensive tackles coach Skyler Jones (right) talk with defensive tackle Alex Vansumeren (91) against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let me tell you how much patience we would’ve gotten for repeatedly making the same mistake and then explaining afterward that we just needed to execute better.

None.

You know why?

Because eventually words didn’t matter.

The standard did.

You either did your job or somebody else got an opportunity to do it.

That’s accountability.

Accountability isn’t walking into a press conference and listing everything that went wrong.

That’s a box score with a microphone.

Accountability is looking at something that keeps going wrong and saying:

This belongs to me. And I’m going to change it.

Not talk about changing it.

Change it.

Change the scheme.

Change the call.

Change the preparation.

Change the practice.

Change the player.

Change the coach.

I don’t care.

But change something.

Because here’s what drives me crazy about football coaches preaching accountability:

They demand it ruthlessly from players.

Miss a meeting?

Consequence.

Miss an assignment?

Consequence.

Bust a coverage?

Consequence.

Turn the football over?

Consequence.

Don’t practice hard enough?

Consequence.

Oct 3, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Jaden Craig (1) looks to pass against the BYU Cougars during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But what happens when the people demanding accountability repeatedly produce the same problems?

Do they get the same standard?

Or do they get another press conference?

Because accountability without consequences isn’t accountability.

It’s PR.

And players aren’t stupid.

They know the difference.

They know when the standard is real.

They know when everybody in the building is held to it.

And they damn sure know when accountability only travels downhill.

That’s how culture gets poisoned.

TCU’s Offensive Struggles Need More Than an Explanation

I’ve said this before and I’ll keep saying it:

Culture is caught before it’s taught.

If you want players to own their failures, show them what ownership looks like.

Don’t explain the failure.

Own it.

Oct 3, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Jaden Craig (1) is sacked by BYU Cougars defensive end Nusi Taumoepeau (5) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Don’t tell me what they need to do differently.

Tell me what you’re going to do differently.

And then let me see it the next time TCU takes the field.

Because we’ve heard enough about what TCU needs to be.

We’ve heard enough about execution.

We’ve heard enough about eliminating mistakes.

We’ve heard enough about playing cleaner football.

These questions were already following TCU after the loss to UCF. The discussion about what Sonny Dykes and the Frogs must change started before BYU arrived.

We’re five games into the season.

TCU is 0-2 in conference play.

The defense just handed this team a completely winnable game against a top-10 opponent and watched it disappear.

There aren’t many excuses left.

Actually, there shouldn’t be any.

Because there’s a point in every football program where explanations become excuses.

There’s a point where potential stops mattering.

There’s a point where repeated mistakes aren’t bad luck anymore.

There’s a point where saying “we need to execute better” actually makes the coaching staff look worse, not better.

Because you’ve just admitted you know exactly what’s wrong.

And it still isn’t fixed.

That’s the part nobody should be allowed to talk around anymore.

You identified it.

You coached it.

You practiced it.

You emphasized it.

And it happened again.

So stop telling me the players need to execute better.

Tell me why they aren’t.

And if you can’t answer that question after watching the same problems keep showing up?

Then maybe we’ve finally identified the real problem.

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