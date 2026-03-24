TCU Football First Day of Spring Practice Observations

After a long off-season, football has made its long-awaited return to the gridiron ahead of the 2026 season as spring practices begin in Fort Worth.

Filled with new faces, both on the roster and on the coaching staff, and a recruiting caravan that will be at each practice as the Frogs continue to build for now and the future, despite it only being day one of practices, there was quite a bit to take away already.

None of these below will be hot takes or analytical pieces; it's way too early in the process for those to start coming in, but they will be simple things I have seen as I move into year four of covering Horned Frog football.

Establishing a New Identity Under Gordon Sammis

UConn offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis looks on during a Huskies football game. | UConn Athletic

It was known when new offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis took over the Frogs this offseason that establishing his style of football on offense would be among his first priorities. That consisted of hard work, commitment, physicality, and letting a nasty streak show every now and then.

Day one wasn't a fully padded practice, and it wasn't expected to be, but there were some competition moments that would have left you thinking otherwise. There was an emphasis on "finishing plays" no matter the result, which seems to have been heeded.

For an offense that struggled to run the ball last season and with talented running backs on the roster this year, Sammis could be bringing back some trench work, with a little bit of tenacity, that would be welcomed this season.

Jaden Craig Takes the Reins at Quarterback

Harvard quarterback Jaden Craig (1) was named to the First Team All-Ivy after leading the Crimson to a 9-2 season. | Harvard Athletics

The biggest conversation around the Frogs heading into 2026 is that new quarterback Jaden Craig will be handed the reins of the new-look offense alongside Sammis. New offense, and a new signal-caller, quite the combination that will bring plenty of conversations as the year continues on.

For Craig, though, he has a ton of experience and ball security; those are well-known as he makes his stop in Fort Worth. What impressed me during the first practice, though, was just how smooth everything looks in his process. Easy throwing motion, quick release, with a hefty amount of touch on his passes that results in an extremely catchable ball.

Even on the few rollouts, with how mobile he will be, being a question as he takes over, he supports a nice and smooth motion. It's too early to tell exactly how great he can be, especially as that question also relies on the development of the offensive line and receiving core, but he looks exactly as advertised.

Breakout Candidates: Making a Lasting Impression

TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Terry Shelton (15) catches the ball against Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the Frogs, while there were some key departures from the roster, there are also some critical returning pieces for the year, both in options who contributed, and those who didn't contribute as much as they would have hoped. Two players made a lasting impression on me this opening spring practice.

Defensive end Chad Woodfork looked like an absolute specimen on the football field. A highly recruited player out of high school who got minimal reps last season could play a big role this season. He looked, comparatively, to the size of Paul Oyewale, especially in terms of the size of his legs, which look built and should serve him.

The other name was Terry Shelton, another highly-recruited prospect out of high school with the physical makings to be a dominant outside receiver. He made a one-handed grab today, going against Gil Jackson, using the best part of his repertoire to his advantage. In need of a big target, if Shelton can take a step forward, he can be the next breakout receiver for the Frogs.

Looking Ahead: The Long Road to the Season

Spring football is a long process, and in no way a final culmination of the team or expectations on the season, but it is an early look at the roster and the talent on it. With new faces, new depth charts, and a new offense, the next few weeks will be more telling of how things are shaping up. Check back in periodically to learn what has stood out to me, and feel free to drop any questions you have that can be answered as well.