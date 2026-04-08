Thoughts and Observations From TCU Spring Practice Number 8

The TCU Horned Frogs officially started their third week of practices as they look to prepare their roster ahead of the upcoming 2026 season.

One of the areas of change for the year is the receiver room. A positional unit that Frog fans have become accustomed to seeing success with, and having elite names out there during head coach Sonny Dykes tenure.

Now looking to rebuild that room, what are the early indications, and where will the production come from, as well as other thoughts from the eighth practice this spring?

Block or Bench

TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Terry Shelton (15) catches the ball against Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

An ongoing theme in my observations from spring practice has been the intensity instilled in the team by new offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis. As a coach with an offensive line background, physicality is second nature. For receivers, though, that typically isn't the case, but that changes for the Frogs this year.

"If you aren't blocking, you aren't playing."

That was the message Sammis sent to the receiver room when he stepped on campus, and they've taken that motto in stride, working on not just getting better as a target for new quarterback Jaden Craig, but becoming dominant at helping set the edges and lay the foundation for screen passes.

"Blocking on the perimeter is technique, but it comes down to do you want to do it or not," Receivers coach Malcom Kelly said. "If you want to do it, you'll find a way to block your tail off. If you don't want to do it, you'll find a way for guys to run you over on the edge. I think we have a room full of guys that are willing to do it."

This isn't Army or Navy football, though. It's not just all work; there is plenty of play as well. That part is evident from the group out there, working against a tough secondary, and making plays throughout camp so far. Each day, a seemingly different member of the group has found a way to make an impact, whether it be a one-handed grab or a crisp route in one-on-ones; the ability is there.

Chess Pieces

TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Ed Small (18) is tackled by Kansas State Wildcats safety Mikey Bergeron (17) during a kick-off in the third quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

The room starts with the Big Three: Jordan Dwyer, Terry Shelton, and Dozie Ezunkanma. Dwyer, who is still battling back from a lingering injury that saw him sidelined during the bowl game last season, is the undoubted leader in the room. He's a proven talent, but it's his words that are igniting growth within the position group.

One of those players that he's helped so far is Terry Shelton, a lengthy target who has made jaw-dropping catches and shown an ability to win the battle in the air for jump balls. He has the skill-set of a QJ, mixed with Eric McAlister, combining the best of the two to form a potential superstar and a future high-draft pick, according to Dwyer.

"He's grown tremendously since I first saw him last year; he's getting better every single day," Dwyer said of the Shelton. "He's got all the tools, all the abilities, the athleticism, to be a really good receiver and a high draft pick one day."

Ezukanma had one of his best days of practice, looking the part in every drill and team period this morning. That included a touchdown on a throw from Craig, with the duo connecting on a pass over the middle, using his speed the rest of the way. He continues to build through spring, and it's easy to see why expectations for him are high for the year as well.

The depth is real, though, as there are plenty of "chess move" guys, as Kelly said. Those are influential pieces that might not strike you as the heavy hitters, but they are every bit as important to the overall success of the group. That includes Major Everhart and Ed Small, two players who found success last season and will look to build on it, finding a way to become reliable targets in the new-look offense.

For a positional unit that's expected to be great for the Frogs, rebuilding won't be easy, but they have the guys in the room to make it work in the new offense.

Who/What Stood Out

TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes looks on with his team before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As always, I will preface this with: These are observations, and are not meant to be taken as the overall characteristics that will define a play, just simply what happened during the sixth spring practice of the year.

Defense dominated the first half of practice. Max Carroll was constantly in the backfield against the offense.

Quarterbacks struggled in the first half but found their groove as the offense opened up later.

Paul Oyewale had a dominant few plays off the edge

Both Ryan Hughes and Cade Bennett were dressed out today.

Craig continues to impress me with his mobility. He was delivering strikes while throwing on the run and had one of his best drives of the camp at the end of practice.

Joe Pitchford and Jeremy Payne have continued to look great in camp, constantly showing an ability to find a crease and run through it.

John Schobel had a good day on defense. He continues to show growth.

Devan Robinson had good reps with the offensive line; he could be a depth name to watch.

With just eight practices in the book and a few weeks still to go, things will continue to change, and nothing will be final based on what is shown during these few practices. As always, check back here for more observations and thoughts after practices (read practice, five, or six), and if you have any questions or thoughts of your own, feel free to tag me or message me on X at @Jdandress11.