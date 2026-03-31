TCU Football Spring Practice No. 5 Thoughts and Observations

The TCU Horned Frogs now have five spring practices in the book, including their full-pads practice, which took place early Tuesday morning. It was a chippy, fast-paced, physical practice that emphasized physicality.

With the new spring camp comes new faces and new combinations of players that work or don't. Well, that's true almost everywhere, except the defensive line, which retained its players from last season and looks to take the next step toward becoming a dominant position group for the Frogs.

Here's the insight on them, as well as my usual thoughts and observations that have followed every spring practice so far.

Taking it to the Next Level

Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) is tripped up as. TCU Horned Frogs defensive lineman Ansel Din-Mbuh (92) defends during the second half of a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

College football is all about turnover nowadays. Finding players who can replicate, or have a better year than the previous player in their spot. While some schools supplement their roster with younger talent or transfer portal acquisitions, the Horned Frogs find themselves in a unique spot with their defensive line. It's all returning.

That group starts with Ansel Din-Mbuh, a college football veteran now, and a DFW native, entering year four of his career, and year two in Fort Worth. After a solid 2025, producing 24 tackles, he looks to be the face of the defensive line, using his 6-foot-3, 300-pound frame to become a dominant force up the middle.

"Going into year two here, you know that experience here is even more comfortable," Frogs defensive line coach Jamarkus McFarland said of the Aledo native. "Now everything is familiar. You know last year everything was new to him. It was his first spring, his first summer, first season, now he's going through it and you can see he's really comfortable, really relaxed, and he's bringing guys along."

Alongside him is Markis Deal, a name familiar with the Frog faithful over the years, and he enters his fourth season in Fort Worth. Familiarity is a strong suit for this group, helping them take on the role of honing their craft this spring rather than learning a playbook. For Deal, that's huge for his unit, and as he continues to take on a leadership role, it gives him confidence in their capabilities.

"We've got a lot of guys that can come out and be potential playmakers for us," Deal talks about where they are in spring and how they can get better this offseason. "As long as we get better every day, give 110 percent, and stay in the film room, studying together, and connecting as a unit we will be pretty great."

Depth is a strong suit with this unit, though, and it won't be just on the top two to get it done. With guys behind them in the rotation, such as Connor Lingren, Perry Cole Jr., and Tristan Johnson, there are plenty of viable options. For Johnson, who took a step forward last season, the game is slowing down, allowing him to play the style of football he feels most comfortable with.

"Being able to have that game time feel, and feel how fast college football is," Johnson speaks on the difference from last year to this year. "The biggest change this year is just being able to see formations, identify different things and play a lot faster everytime I go out there."

One of the characteristics that makes the unit so strong and different from other defensive lines is that it's not just about physicality for them; speed is the difference-maker. It's not about 40-yard dash speed either; lateral speed is king in Fort Worth, and something that is preached all-around the defensive line unit.

Oklahoma State transfer guard Noah McKinney spoke about it, saying he isn't used to going against a defensive line that is so fast, and it pushes him. That's the difference now for the Frogs. They have the speed and quickness to fly around as much as they want, with the depth to maintain that same intensity late into games.

With young linebackers behind them, and a secondary that should have two of the premier corners in the country, the defensive line could be a tone setter. They have the pieces to make it work, and so far through camp, they have shown that. All three-team reps have been able to showcase their ability to penetrate the back field, and they look the part, now it's about finding consistency.

Quick Hits & Who or What Stood Out During Practice

TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes walks off the field after a weather delay game stoppage is called during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As always, I will preface this with: These are observations, and are not meant to be taken as the overall characteristics that will define a play, just simply what happened during the fifth spring practice of the year.

Major Everhart continues to be a gadget guy but is also taking reps at wideout and looks comfortable in the offense.

Jeremy Payne looked really good out of the backfield. He was making great cuts and showed excellent burst, breaking tackles and scoring a touchdown.

The Jaden Craig-to-Ka'Morreun Pimpton connection is legit; they connected on a touchdown along the sideline today.

Jamel Johnson had a good day in defending the run, coming downhill with authority.

Kari Ashley continues to be a touchdown machine, connecting on another one today.

Joe Pitchford had two touchdowns. Both included impressive cutbacks to find the hole.

With just four practices in the book and a month still to go, things will continue to change, and nothing will be final based on what is shown during these few practices. As always, check back here for more observations and thoughts after practices (to read practice two, three, or four), and if you have any questions or thoughts of your own, feel free to tag me or message me on X at @Jdandress11.