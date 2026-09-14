What Saturday’s Big 12 Results Mean for TCU Football

One of the easiest mistakes to make this time of year is assuming every college football result matters equally.

It doesn’t.

At least not if you’re looking at Saturday from TCU’s perspective.

I don’t need to recap every Big 12 game. I want to know whether anything I watched changed how I view a team TCU is actually going to have to play.

After Saturday, I don’t know that TCU’s path through the Big 12 necessarily looks easier or harder.

But I do think we’re starting to see what that path is going to demand from the Frogs.

UCF Can TCU Make the Knights Play Left-Handed?

I’ll start with the one that matters first.

TCU opens Big 12 play at UCF on Sept. 26, and I’ll admit that game made me a little nervous when I first looked at the schedule.

Sep 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) passes against pressure from Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Jeremiah Marcelin (32) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Road conference opener. Florida. Plenty of athletes on the other sideline. That’s enough to get my attention.

Then Pitt held UCF to 206 yards of offense and just 20 rushing yards in a 12-7 win Saturday.

There is an important qualifier here. The game was played in a steady downpour following a lengthy weather delay, so I’m not going to pretend those offensive numbers came under normal circumstances.

But the 20 rushing yards still got my attention.

As a linebacker, if an offense can’t consistently run the football on early downs, my job starts getting easier.

Now I’m not dealing with the same run-pass conflict. The defensive line can attack differently. If you get an offense into third-and-long, the number of things it can realistically threaten you with starts shrinking. That gives everybody on defense a chance to play a little faster.

That’s what I mean when I say make an offense play left-handed.

You take away what it wants to do and force it to beat you another way.

The question isn’t whether TCU can recreate a rain-soaked 12-7 football game. It’s whether the Frogs can recreate the situations that forced UCF to play a game it didn’t want to play.

BYU Halftime Adjustments Only Matter If Players Execute Them

One week after UCF, TCU gets BYU at home.

Arizona led No. 15 BYU 17-14 at halftime Saturday. In the second half, Arizona managed only 87 yards, minus-2 rushing yards and 20 offensive plays.

Sep 12, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars safety Tommy Prassas (22) tackles Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Brandon Phelps (18) during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whatever changed at halftime, the result was obvious.

People sometimes talk about halftime adjustments like coaches disappear into a room, invent a new defense and hand it to the players.

That’s not how it works. You don’t have time for that.

Usually, you’re identifying a handful of things hurting you, figuring out why they’re happening and giving players a correction they have to take back onto the field and execute at full speed.

The coaches seeing the problem is the easy part.

The hard part is recognizing that same formation, motion or blocking scheme when the ball is snapped again. Now you’re seeing it at full speed, and the other team is making adjustments too.

Whatever BYU changed, its players executed it. Arizona scored 17 points in the first half and barely moved the football after halftime.

TCU gets a BYU team expected to contend for the Big 12 title seven days after playing its conference opener on the road.

Utah Made Me Look at the Calendar

No. 20 Utah’s 43-10 win over Arkansas made me look farther down TCU’s 2026 schedule.

Arkansas rushed for only 61 yards, and Utah put together four consecutive touchdown drives while taking control of the game.

Sep 12, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) runs for a touchdown against Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Kyeaure Magloire (14) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I’m not ready to take one September result and tell you exactly what Utah will be in November.

But I know when TCU has to play the Utes.

Nov. 21.

By then, nobody is completely healthy.

I’ve written before about something my dad used to tell me: You don’t get in football shape until you play football.

By November, you’ve also learned the other side of that lesson.

Football has started collecting from you.

Ankles are taped. Shoulders hurt. Fingers don’t bend quite like they did in August. You’re not necessarily injured. You’re just a football player in November.

Now look at TCU’s schedule.

Kansas State on Nov. 14.

Utah on Nov. 21.

Texas Tech in Lubbock on Thanksgiving night, five days later.

The question isn’t just whether TCU can beat Utah.

It’s what TCU’s roster looks like by the time that game arrives and what another difficult November game might take out of the Frogs before they have to play again five days later.

That’s where depth becomes more than something coaches talk about in August.

By November, you’re finding out whether the guys behind your starters have actually been developed enough to help you win football games.

Texas Tech: What Happens When the Week Gets Short?

No. 13 Texas Tech went on the road and beat Oregon State 35-24.

But this is exactly why final scores don’t tell you everything.

Oregon State threw for 399 yards. Jesse Legree had 240 receiving yards by himself. Tech trailed 24-21 in the fourth quarter, then scored two touchdowns and won by 11.

There are two things there that matter to TCU.

First, Oregon State may have shown something in Texas Tech’s secondary that TCU will want to study later. I’m not going to pretend in September that whatever Oregon State attacked will still be there in November. Coaches adjust and teams change.

Sep 12, 2026; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Texas Tech running back J'Koby Williams runs the ball against Oregon State during the fourth quarter at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kallie Hansel-Tennes-Imagn Images. Mandatory Credit: Kallie Hansel-Tennes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But you file it away.

The second part interests me more.

TCU won’t get Texas Tech under normal circumstances. The Frogs will have a five-day turnaround from Utah before playing in Lubbock.

I’ve played enough football to know what those first couple of days after a game feel like.

Sunday isn’t recovery because you’re suddenly healthy again. It’s recovery because you’re trying to get your body functional enough to start preparing for the next one.

At the same time, football doesn’t wait on your body.

You’ve got corrections from the previous game. Treatment. Film. A new game plan. Practice reps. Then you’ve got to travel.

On a normal week, there is at least some separation between those things. On a short week, everything starts sitting on top of everything else.

You can’t manufacture another Tuesday or Wednesday because your body could use it.

That’s why I don’t look at Kansas State, Utah and Texas Tech as three separate games anymore.

I look at them as one three-week test of TCU’s depth, preparation and ability to recover.

A Thanksgiving trip to Texas Tech could help define TCU’s season. The five-day turnaround makes the challenge even more complicated.

TCU’s Path Is Starting to Look Clearer

Saturday didn’t tell us who’s going to win the Big 12.

We’re still learning what all of these teams are.

But it did start showing us what TCU’s path might demand.

There are tactical problems coming early. There are teams capable of adjusting when a game isn’t going their way. And if TCU is still playing meaningful football in November, the final three weeks may test its depth and ability to recover as much as anything else.

That’s what changed for me Saturday.

TCU’s path through the Big 12 doesn’t necessarily look easier or harder.

It just looks a little clearer.

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