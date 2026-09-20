Through the Facemask | Welcome to Consequence Football

For the last two weeks, TCU has had something that is about to become a lot harder to find.

Room.

Room to make a mistake. Room for somebody else to erase it. Room to get another possession, another opportunity, another chance to fix whatever went wrong.

That is what changes now.

Everybody knows Big 12 play is going to be harder than playing Grambling State and Arkansas State. You don’t need a former player to tell you that.

What changes is the price of being wrong.

And there was one sequence Saturday night that I think told us more about whether TCU is ready for that than anything in a 31-7 final score.

Arkansas State had the ball inside TCU’s 10-yard line early in the third quarter. The score was still 14-7. For a few snaps, this wasn’t a game TCU was supposed to eventually win by three touchdowns. This was a football game that could be tied with one mistake.

TCU didn’t make it.

The Frogs made the goal-line stand, took over at their own 1-yard line and then did something even more important.

They went 99 yards in 14 plays and took roughly eight minutes off the clock.

Touchdown.

That’s the sequence I keep coming back to.

Not because it was Arkansas State, but because of what happened when TCU got uncomfortable.

The Frogs didn’t need one of their better athletes to hit a home run and erase the problem. They had to play situational football. They had to execute on the goal line, get off the field, protect the football with their backs against their own end zone and then stack good play after good play until they had gone the length of the field.

That’s transferable, and TCU is going to need it.

TCU edge rusher Paul Oyewale (97) brings down an Arkansas State ball carrier during the Horned Frogs’ 31-7 victory at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Tony Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com

The Erasers Start Disappearing

Because the biggest difference between the last two weeks and what begins at UCF isn’t that mistakes are suddenly going to happen.

It’s that fewer teammates are going to be able to erase them.

I’ve lived that as a linebacker.

Against a team you are physically better than, I can fit the wrong gap and somebody might still save me. A defensive lineman wins his matchup. A safety cleans it up. Somebody runs the ball down before a bad play becomes a touchdown.

That doesn’t make my mistake disappear on film. My coach is still going to find it.

But it might disappear on the scoreboard.

The better the opponent gets, the fewer erasers you have.

One bad fit isn’t an eight-yard gain anymore. It turns into their band getting ready to play the fight song.

And if you want an example, TCU doesn’t have to look very far.

UCF just ran for 304 yards against Georgia State. Duke Watson accounted for 177 of them, and on the first offensive snap of the second half, he went 63 yards for a touchdown.

Think about that from a defensive perspective.

One snap.

One player loses leverage. One linebacker fits the wrong gap. One safety takes a bad angle.

Seven points.

That’s the football TCU is walking into now.

And if you watched Texas Tech and Houston, you saw another version of the same thing.

Texas Tech won 28-26, but Houston drove 88 yards in the final two minutes and scored with 49 seconds left. The game came down to a two-point conversion.

Inches.

That’s what interested me about that game.

I don’t think Texas Tech-Houston proves the Big 12 has perfect parity. I don’t think it means Texas Tech isn’t as good as people thought.

It showed what happens when two teams have enough players to punish each other’s mistakes.

Possessions become valuable. Red-zone opportunities become valuable. A penalty that you barely remember in a 31-7 game might be the reason you’re talking about a loss on Sunday morning.

That’s consequence football.

The Big 12 Is Already Raising the Price of Mistakes

UCF isn’t the only team on TCU’s schedule showing signs of it.

BYU just put up 559 yards on the road against Colorado State. LJ Martin ran for 176 yards and three touchdowns on only 15 carries. West Virginia went on the road against a ranked Virginia team, fell behind and responded by scoring 38 points and rushing for 247 yards.

Sep 19, 2026; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; BYU Cougars cornerback Jayven Williams (15) tackles Colorado State Rams wide receiver Jaivyn Moore (12) in the second half at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Rydland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The point isn’t that TCU should suddenly be afraid of its schedule.

The point is that there aren’t many places left on it where TCU can make multiple mistakes and expect to have enough time, possessions or talent advantages to erase all of them.

That’s why I think the last two weeks were more valuable than the final scores suggest.

TCU didn’t need Grambling State and Arkansas State to prove it could beat Grambling State and Arkansas State.

TCU needed those games to start finding out who it is and who shows up on game day.

Because sometimes the guy who looks good in practice all week isn’t the same guy who shows up when the lights come on.

Kaden McFadden got opportunities and kept showing up. Michael Short continued getting meaningful snaps. Jaden Craig threw his first interception of the season in the end zone Saturday and didn’t let one bad decision become two. He finished 21-of-27 for 337 yards and three touchdowns.

Those things matter more now.

Because there is another difference between playing an opponent you are better than and playing someone who looks a lot more like you.

Against the first one, you can sometimes survive having eight or nine guys do their jobs.

Conference football starts finding the other two or three guys.

When Trust Becomes More Important Than Talent

TCU wide receiver Ed Small (18) and tight end Ka’Morreun Pimpton (88) celebrate after the Horned Frogs’ 31-7 victory over Arkansas State at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Tony Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com

That is where trust becomes more important than talent.

Can I trust the guy next to me to fit his gap?

Can I trust the defensive back behind me to communicate?

Can I trust the quarterback to come back after an interception?

Can I trust the guy who earned more playing time against Grambling State and Arkansas State when the player across from him is just as big, just as fast and was recruited by many of the same schools?

Those are the questions TCU spent the last two weeks beginning to answer.

Now comes the expensive part.

The encouraging thing is that Arkansas State gave TCU a small preview.

A seven-point game with the opponent threatening at the goal line. Momentum hanging there, waiting for somebody to take it.

TCU took it.

Goal-line stand.

Ball at the 1.

Fourteen plays.

Ninety-nine yards.

Touchdown.

I’m less interested in the fact that TCU became uncomfortable Saturday than I am in what the Frogs did once they became uncomfortable.

Because they’re going to be uncomfortable again, and my guess is it’s going to happen next week.

UCF can turn one bad fit into a 63-yard touchdown. BYU has a running back who just gained 176 yards on 15 carries. West Virginia responded to adversity by putting up 38 points on the road. Texas Tech and Houston played a game that came down to one two-point conversion.

That is what’s waiting for TCU.

The Frogs didn’t need the last two weeks to prove they could beat Grambling State and Arkansas State. They needed those games to find out what happens when something goes wrong.

Craig threw the interception and kept playing. The defense got backed against its goal line and held. The offense took over at the 1 and drove 99 yards.

TCU made mistakes, survived them and responded.

That’s what September gave the Frogs.

Starting in Orlando, one bad fit can become seven points. One wasted possession can decide the game. One mistake can be the difference between winning and spending Sunday trying to explain what happened.

The erasers are disappearing.

Welcome to consequence football.

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