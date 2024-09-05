Killer Frogs

TCU Football: Week 2 Depth Chart

TCU Depth Chart Released Ahead of Week 2 Matchup vs Long Island

Carson Wersal

Jack Bech stiff arms a Stanford defender on his way to a 100-yard game.
Jack Bech stiff arms a Stanford defender on his way to a 100-yard game. / Tony Beblowski/KillerFrogs
In this story:

After TCU's opening win against Stanford, the Frogs will look to go 2-0 to begin their 2024 season. TCU dominated the passing game with Josh Hoover throwing for over 350 yards as well as Jack Bech and J.P. Richardson both having over 100 yards receiving. TCU will look to keep dominating on the offensive side of the ball as they take on Long Island this Saturday.

TCU Offensive Depth Chart

QB: #10 Josh Hoover, #19 Ken Seals

RB: #4 Cam Cook, #2 Trey Sanders, #20 Dominique Johnson, #26 Jeremy Payne, #15 Nate Palmer

WR-X: #3 Savion Williams, #11 Jojo Earle, #87 Blake Nowell

WR-Z: #18 Jack Bech, #88 Eric McAlister, #16 Braylon James, #82 Dozie Ezukanma

WR-SL: #7 JP Richardson, #6 Dylan Wright, #14 Jordyn Bailey

TE: #9 Drake Dabney, #81 Chase Curtis, #0 DJ Rogers, #12 Lafayette Kaiuway

LT: #58 Bless Harris, #56 Ben Taylor-Whitfield, #70 Ryan Hughes

LG: #51 Coltin Deery, #55 Remington Strickland, #57 Samir Camacho

C: #52 James Brockermeyer OR #51 Coltin Deery, #78 Cooper Powers

RG: #62 Carson Bruno, #77 Robby Rochester, #76 Mitch Hodnett

RT: #71 Mike Nichols, #54 Quinton Harris, #65 Mike Stoker, #66 Wesley Harvey

TCU Defensive Depth Chart

NT: #91 Tymon Mitchell, #95 Markis Deal, #93 Hakeem Ajijolaiya, #75 Conner Lingren

DT: #90 Caleb Fox, #42 Zachary Chapman, #35 Tristan Johnson

EDGE: #54 NaNa Osafo-Mensah, #96 Travis Jackson, #40 Keviyan Huddleston

EDGE:#44 Cooper McDonald OR Devean Deal, #19 Jonathan Bax, #9 Marcel Brooks

MLB: #57 Johnny Hodges, #3 Kaleb Elarms-Orr

WLB: #4 Namdi Obiazor, #33 Max Carroll, #0 Shad Banks Jr.

NB: #1 Abe Camara, #26 Jaise Oliver, #14 Austin Jordan

BS: #2 Jamel Johnson, #29 Cam Smith, #18 Kaden McFadden

FS: #21 Bud Clark, #23 Richard Toney Jr., #22 Jordan Lester

BC: #13 JaTravis Broughton, #20 Jevon McIver Jr., #28 Julian Knox

FC: #6 LaMareon James, #7 Channing Canada, #17 Devondre McGee

TCU Special Teams Depth Chart

PT: #31 Ethan Craw, #97 Easton Black

PK: #34 Kyle Lemmerman, #99 Nate McCashland

H: #97 Easton Black, #31 Ethan Craw

LSN: #42 Brett Matiscik

KO: #34 Kyle Lemmerman

P: #31 Ethan Craw, #97 Easton Black

PR: #7 JP Richardson, #18 Jack Bech

KR: #14 Jordyn Bailey

Reserves

INJURED: #24 Avery Helm, #26 Vernon Glover, #97 Paul Oyewale, #1 Hauss Hejny, #13 Major Everhart

TCU Depth Chart Notes

Unfortunately, with the Stanford win came two injuries: Hauss Hejny and Major Everhart. Hauss ran two plays against Stanford but had to be taken off the field because of an ankle injury he sustained on his second play. Head Coach Sonny Dykes said that Hejny and Everhart will likely be out for two weeks. Dykes also said that he expects JoJo Earle and Dylan Wright to come back soon.

As for the rest of the depth chart, no major movements have been made. Based on Sonny Dykes's press conference on Tuesday, the only major change coming is that one could expect Jack Bech to be in a starting role this weekend, and for good reason.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the KillerFrogs message board community today!Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.

Published
Carson Wersal

CARSON WERSAL

Carson is a student currently at TCU studying journalism with a sports focus. He graduated from Aledo High School and played baseball for Frank Phillips College before attending TCU in 2022. Carson follows local Fort Worth sports but is excited to start writing about TCU sports. 

Home/Football