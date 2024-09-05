TCU Football: Week 2 Depth Chart
After TCU's opening win against Stanford, the Frogs will look to go 2-0 to begin their 2024 season. TCU dominated the passing game with Josh Hoover throwing for over 350 yards as well as Jack Bech and J.P. Richardson both having over 100 yards receiving. TCU will look to keep dominating on the offensive side of the ball as they take on Long Island this Saturday.
TCU Offensive Depth Chart
QB: #10 Josh Hoover, #19 Ken Seals
RB: #4 Cam Cook, #2 Trey Sanders, #20 Dominique Johnson, #26 Jeremy Payne, #15 Nate Palmer
WR-X: #3 Savion Williams, #11 Jojo Earle, #87 Blake Nowell
WR-Z: #18 Jack Bech, #88 Eric McAlister, #16 Braylon James, #82 Dozie Ezukanma
WR-SL: #7 JP Richardson, #6 Dylan Wright, #14 Jordyn Bailey
TE: #9 Drake Dabney, #81 Chase Curtis, #0 DJ Rogers, #12 Lafayette Kaiuway
LT: #58 Bless Harris, #56 Ben Taylor-Whitfield, #70 Ryan Hughes
LG: #51 Coltin Deery, #55 Remington Strickland, #57 Samir Camacho
C: #52 James Brockermeyer OR #51 Coltin Deery, #78 Cooper Powers
RG: #62 Carson Bruno, #77 Robby Rochester, #76 Mitch Hodnett
RT: #71 Mike Nichols, #54 Quinton Harris, #65 Mike Stoker, #66 Wesley Harvey
TCU Defensive Depth Chart
NT: #91 Tymon Mitchell, #95 Markis Deal, #93 Hakeem Ajijolaiya, #75 Conner Lingren
DT: #90 Caleb Fox, #42 Zachary Chapman, #35 Tristan Johnson
EDGE: #54 NaNa Osafo-Mensah, #96 Travis Jackson, #40 Keviyan Huddleston
EDGE:#44 Cooper McDonald OR Devean Deal, #19 Jonathan Bax, #9 Marcel Brooks
MLB: #57 Johnny Hodges, #3 Kaleb Elarms-Orr
WLB: #4 Namdi Obiazor, #33 Max Carroll, #0 Shad Banks Jr.
NB: #1 Abe Camara, #26 Jaise Oliver, #14 Austin Jordan
BS: #2 Jamel Johnson, #29 Cam Smith, #18 Kaden McFadden
FS: #21 Bud Clark, #23 Richard Toney Jr., #22 Jordan Lester
BC: #13 JaTravis Broughton, #20 Jevon McIver Jr., #28 Julian Knox
FC: #6 LaMareon James, #7 Channing Canada, #17 Devondre McGee
TCU Special Teams Depth Chart
PT: #31 Ethan Craw, #97 Easton Black
PK: #34 Kyle Lemmerman, #99 Nate McCashland
H: #97 Easton Black, #31 Ethan Craw
LSN: #42 Brett Matiscik
KO: #34 Kyle Lemmerman
P: #31 Ethan Craw, #97 Easton Black
PR: #7 JP Richardson, #18 Jack Bech
KR: #14 Jordyn Bailey
Reserves
INJURED: #24 Avery Helm, #26 Vernon Glover, #97 Paul Oyewale, #1 Hauss Hejny, #13 Major Everhart
TCU Depth Chart Notes
Unfortunately, with the Stanford win came two injuries: Hauss Hejny and Major Everhart. Hauss ran two plays against Stanford but had to be taken off the field because of an ankle injury he sustained on his second play. Head Coach Sonny Dykes said that Hejny and Everhart will likely be out for two weeks. Dykes also said that he expects JoJo Earle and Dylan Wright to come back soon.
As for the rest of the depth chart, no major movements have been made. Based on Sonny Dykes's press conference on Tuesday, the only major change coming is that one could expect Jack Bech to be in a starting role this weekend, and for good reason.
