TCU Football: What Did We Learn Against Cincinnati
It wasn't pretty, but the TCU Horned Frogs held on and finished their regular season with a 20-13 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats. With the transfer portal opening and National Signing Day right around the corner, the season is near complete, so what can fans take away from it?
This will not be the last "What Did We Learn" released, as I plan on doing one for the season and the transfer portal departures/arrivals, so stay tuned.
The Good
Reaching the 8-4 mark
I talked about it in last week's article, but the coaching staff and the players deserve a ton of applause for finishing the season 8-4. They could have rolled over and given up on the season after any of the losses this season, as they were all heartbreaking, but they never did, and in fact, fans saw more passion in the game after every loss. Only 50 teams reached the eight-win mark (before bowl wins are included), as it's a hard mark to achieve, so despite everything this season, the Horned Frogs are part of great company.
The Bad
Worries for the 2025 offense
I know it's too early to think about next season already, but is it? The 2024 season is now behind us, and after watching the Frog's performance this past weekend, it left worries about what the offense will look like next season. After Savion Williams and Jack Bech exited the games with injuries, the offense took a massive hit in production for nearly the entire second half. Only gaining 92 yards (48 in 3Q and 44 in 4Q), the team even turned to true freshman Hauss Hejny to try and get a spark in the rushing department, which has lacked all season. So, yeah, it's slightly too early to worry about it, but it will be something to be aware of when going into spring practices.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.