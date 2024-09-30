TCU Football: What Did We Learn Against Kansas?
The TCU Horned Frogs finally got back in the win column after back-to-back losses and looked probably the best they had all season. Fans were very gloomy after the loss in week four to SMU, and rightfully so, but is there enough to take away from this game to provide hope for the rest of the season? Or was the win a potential false hope for fans to dwell on? Breaking down what fans can take away and if this is a turning point for the season.
The Good
The Defense
While the performance still wasn't what fans expected to see, Andy Avalos and his personnel deserve a lot of credit for this win. After Josh Hoover threw an interception, Kansas was able to return it within the ten-yard line, setting up a first and goal at a pivotal moment in the game. Now I wonder how many of the fans watching the game say, "Well, there's a touchdown." because, truth be told, it may have crossed my mind. However, the defense held firm forced a field goal and then continued to play strong, holding the Jayhawks to only ten points in the second half.
Jeremy Payne
I want to preface this part by saying that this is not me bashing Cam Cook in the slightest; I was a big supporter of Cook all fall camp and raved about his potential production this season. Now, with that said, Jeremy Payne came in the game during the second half and had two "non-selfish" plays where he threw great blocks, the type of plays that coaches love to see from a young player. Then, when he finally got the chance to carry the ball, he looked great, showing fantastic acceleration and excellent ball carrier vision, and he had the longest rush of the season for the Horned Frogs with a 32-yard carry. With the run game struggling as much as it has this season, maybe it would be best to ride the hot hand or split the carries 50/50 between Cook and Payne to see if it brings more success and a more balanced offense.
Jack Bech
If you had told TCU fans to guess who would be the most impactful receiver this season for the Frogs, maybe a couple of people would say Bech. Now, he has been proven as not only the current best receiver on the team but potentially in all of college football this season. Bech is legitimately a threat to win the Biletnikoff award this season for football's best receiver. Bech has 35 catches for 647 yards with six touchdowns this season. 25% of Hoover's completions have been to Bech, who accounts for 42% of the passing touchdowns on the team.
The Bad
Third Down Defense
I know, I just gave the defense props above, but like I said, it wasn't a perfect game. The defense has struggled primarily on third downs, usually holding their opponents to an average of 7+ yards on the down. They are still allowing a conversion rate of 48%. If they can tighten that up, this defense can really find its stride and run the table the rest of the way.
What do you think? Do you think this is the team that shows up the rest of the season, or do you think this was a one-week thing? I think this team has been there all season and has shown flashes, even during the losses. Sometimes, it takes time to put the pieces together, but maybe it is happening now.
If TCU wins this week against Houston, they will be at 4-2 on the season and will get a bye week before playing a Utah team that has proven to be beatable. 10-2 is still on the table, but they will need near-perfect play the rest of the way to get there.
