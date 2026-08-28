The wait is over. In just a short while, TCU will kick off the 2026 season against North Carolina in Dublin, giving the Horned Frogs their first chance to show off a revamped roster and offense on one of college football's biggest Week 0 stages.

TCU faces North Carolina for the second consecutive season, this time across the Atlantic in Ireland. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.

This will only be the fifth meeting between the two programs. The Tar Heels have won three of the last four meetings. However, the Frogs claimed the victory last season with a massive 48-14 win.

Like last season, our staff is pretty one-sided in picking TCU to win this one. Our average predicted total points is 52. Like last season, our staff overwhelmingly favors TCU. The average predicted point total is 52, but there is far less agreement about how the Frogs will get there. Some expect another comfortable TCU victory, while others see a much tighter game in Dublin.

A new prediction season also means the KillerFrogs staff standings are back to zero. Whoever comes closest this week gets the early bragging rights and the first lead of 2026.

TCU vs. North Carolina Staff Predictions

Aiden Reed - TCU 34-24

Baileigh Sheffield - TCU 38-20

Emma Swinney - 31-20

Jackson James - TCU 27-21

Jason Phillips - TCU 38-20

JD Andress - TCU 24-17

Michael Bara V - TCU 45-14

Nathan Cross - TCU 35-21

Ryann Zeller- 28-20

Sean Fousheé - 38-17

Seth Dowdle - 30-23

Skyler Gerard - TCU 34-17

Tom Burke - TCU 23-20

Tony Beblowski - 31-17

Tori Couch - 31-17

Why Our Staff Is Picking TCU

Our staff may all have the Frogs winning, but here's why they believe TCU will come out on top.

There are enough unknowns surrounding TCU that I think this game will be closer than we hope. The Frogs have a new quarterback; there’s been a little shake-up before traveling, and the team playing overseas adds a whole new variable. UNC also returns more players this season. Bobby Petrino always finds ways to put points on the board. Ryann Zeller

I think some of the Dublin craziness will take over, meaning this game could get wacky fast. In the end, TCUs talent and better coaching eventually win out. Seth Dowdle

This game will be interesting for many reasons, but the main ones are the presence of many new players and coaches, and the fact that it is being played in a different country. All of these components will affect the game. I think the game will come down to who has more grit and who wants to win the game more. I think the Frogs; new QB, Jaden Craig, will pop off and have a stellar performance since he has a lot at stake in this game. I also think UNC having a lot of unknowns will work in the Frogs, favor. Ultimately, I just think the Frogs will be able to get more points on the board and, in their first game, earn their first win of the season. Skyler Gerard

A bunch of new Horned Frogs coaches and players will find themselves in a dogfight in an unfamiliar environment with a North Carolina head coach and team seeking revenge for being embarrassed by TCU in the teams 2025 season-opener in the Tar Heels; home of Chapel Hill. Neither team will dominate in this season-opener, with jet lag, nerves, and plenty of mistakes limiting the scoring. With the score tied, a late-game mistake by North Carolina opens the door for the Frogs. Tom Burke

Even with a host of newcomers throughout the roster, including a new offensive coordinator and quarterback, TCUs depth and overall talent are better than UNCs. The Frogs will have some hiccups in the game, but they should outshine the Tar Heels and hopefully set the stage for a good season. Tori Couch

I dont believe NC has improved much from last year. Frogs have lost key players, but feel overall production for this game should be good enough for a win. Tony Beblowski

Bill Belichick says his team is very different from last season, which may be true, but I still dont think it will be enough to survive against the Frogs. Nathan Cross

Which Horned Frog Could Make the Biggest Impact?

Four names stand out among our staff: Jaden Craig, Jeremy Payne, Kyle Lemmermann and Jordan Dwyer. Craig gets the spotlight in his first start as TCU's quarterback, while Payne could play a major role in the Frogs' revamped running game. Lemmermann gives TCU an experienced weapon in a potentially close game, and Dwyer enters the season with an opportunity to emerge as the Frogs' top receiving target.

Bold Predictions for TCU vs. North Carolina

Our staff has some wild takes for the season opener, ranging from a defensive statement to a dramatic finish.

One prediction calls for TCU to win the turnover battle 3-0, with the Frogs’ defense forcing North Carolina into costly mistakes. Another sees Kyle Lemmermann playing the hero, hitting a late field goal to seal the victory. There’s also confidence in TCU’s revamped running game, with Jeremy Payne predicted to rush for more than 100 yards and two touchdowns on just 15 carries.

Then there is the boldest prediction of them all: The head coach of whichever team loses in Dublin will eventually be fired.

With new quarterbacks, transfers, coaches and the added unpredictability of opening the season nearly 4,500 miles from Fort Worth, this is hardly a conventional Week 0 matchup. Still, the KillerFrogs staff sees enough talent and depth on TCU's roster to give the Horned Frogs the edge over Bill Belichick and North Carolina.

Think we've got it wrong? Head over to the KillerFrogs Fan Forum or social media to let us know what you think the final score will be.