How a Shared Opponent Shapes the TCU-Kansas Matchup

TCU and Kansas meet Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on FS1 with matching 3-4 records, matching 1-3 Big 12 records, and a shared opponent that offers an interesting comparison.

TCU beat Baylor 17-6 in Waco on Oct. 17. A week later, Kansas blocked Baylor’s potential go-ahead field goal to win 25-24 in Lawrence. Eleven points versus one favors the Frogs, but the box scores show two teams that won in nearly opposite ways.

At a glance: TCU hosts Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 31, at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on FS1, with a Halloween blackout planned at the Carter.

Run Game vs. Explosive Passing

Kansas wore Baylor down with a balanced offensive attack, running 86 plays for 421 yards and holding the ball for 36:41. Dylan Edwards led the ground game with 156 yards on 30 carries, while the Jayhawks added 212 passing yards.

TCU went the other direction. The Frogs managed 33 rushing yards but threw for 294. Four plays of 25-plus yards, including Jordan Dwyer’s 67- and 42-yard catches, accounted for 165 of their 327 total yards.

TCU’s offense lives on explosive plays, and Kansas’ defense allowed Baylor five plays of at least 20 yards on 66 snaps, a rate of 7.6%. TCU’s defense gave up three on Baylor’s 87 snaps, or 3.4%.

The Frogs also smothered Baylor’s run game, allowing 54 yards and 1.6 yards per carry. Offensively, though, TCU ran just 34 times compared with Kansas’ 56 rushing attempts against the Bears.

That contrast helps explain why Kansas presents a different challenge for TCU. The Frogs found their biggest gains through the air, while the Jayhawks kept working the ground game and extending possessions.

Money Downs and the Red Zone

Third down split the teams. TCU converted 7 of 16 attempts and held Baylor to 6 of 21, while Kansas went 5 of 19 and allowed Baylor to convert 5 of 15.

Kansas survived by gambling, converting 5 of 8 fourth-down tries. TCU never attempted one but punted eight times, with five punts downed inside the 20.

The red-zone results also favored the Frogs. TCU held Baylor to one field goal in three red-zone trips, while Kansas allowed touchdowns on both of Baylor’s visits.

Baylor’s offense scored 17 points against Kansas and six against TCU. The Bears’ other touchdown against the Jayhawks came on an interception return.

Turnovers, Sacks, and Field Position

Kansas won despite losing the turnover battle 2-1, including a 42-yard pick-six by Baylor’s Devon Jordan. TCU won the turnover battle 2-1.

Baylor sacked Kansas quarterback Isaiah Marshall five times and TCU’s Jaden Craig four times. On the other side, TCU’s defense sacked DJ Lagway four times, with Koron Hayward accounting for three. Kansas sacked Lagway twice.

Field position is where TCU’s edge was widest. Baylor’s average starting position against the Frogs was its own 20.8-yard line, with three drives beginning inside its own 10. John Hoyet Chance’s punting helped keep the Bears backed up throughout the game.

Against Kansas, Baylor’s average starting field position was its own 34-yard line, helped by kickoff returns of 51 and 36 yards.

Discipline mattered, too. Baylor was flagged 12 times for 116 yards against Kansas, while the Jayhawks committed three penalties for 30 yards.

Those hidden yards can change a game, especially when neither offense has much room for error. TCU’s offensive struggles and costly turnovers against West Virginia offered another reminder of that.

Home vs. Road

TCU’s 11-point margin came on the road before 46,634 people at McLane Stadium against a Baylor team with serious momentum. Kansas’ one-point margin came at home, at noon, before 32,000 people, against a Baylor team needing to bounce back from a rivalry loss.

Still, this is one game apiece. Kansas needed a blocked 45-yard field goal in the final seconds, and TCU followed its Baylor win with a 24-20 home loss to West Virginia, losing its final opportunity on a late fumble.

The comparison provides clues. It cannot tell us exactly how Saturday will end.

This time, the Frogs get the home crowd for a Halloween blackout against Kansas. They still have to give that crowd something to celebrate.

What It Means for Saturday

TCU’s performance against Baylor offers encouraging signs ahead of Saturday’s matchup. The Horned Frogs held the Bears to six points and 310 total yards, while Kansas allowed 358 yards and needed a blocked field goal to secure its 25-24 victory.

TCU’s defense also limited Baylor to 54 rushing yards, though Kansas will present a different challenge with Edwards coming off a 156-yard performance.

The shared-opponent comparison favors TCU, but it does not guarantee a similar result. The Frogs must protect the ball after their late fumble against West Virginia, while Kansas will look to build on its strong rushing performance and capitalize on opportunities to extend drives.

Whether TCU can contain Edwards and generate explosive plays through the air could determine which team comes out on top.

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