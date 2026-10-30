Kansas is coming to the great Amon G. Carter Stadium in a matchup between two teams battling to get back to .500. These are two pretty good defenses paired with shaky offenses. On paper, they are very similar teams.

Kansas is coming off a win over Baylor, which fired longtime head coach Dave Aranda afterward. Will Kansas be the grim reaper in this one? Or will TCU fend off the grim reaper on Halloween?

This matchup is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on FS1. Below are the kickoff time, television coverage, radio information, and game-day details for Saturday’s matchup in Fort Worth.

How to Watch TCU vs. Kansas Football

Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks at TCU Horned Frogs

Records: Kansas 3–4, 1–3 Big 12; TCU 3–4, 1–3 Big 12

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT / 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas

TV: FS1

Streaming: FOX Sports app with a participating TV provider login, or FOX One with an eligible subscription

TCU Radio: KZPS 92.5 FM

TCU Audio Streaming: The Varsity Network app

Game-day theme: Halloween blackout. Wear black to the Carter.

For more on the matchup, read our writers’ TCU vs. Kansas score predictions .

Can TCU Recover Its Season?

It has been a rough season for TCU. There probably isn’t anyone on the staff, or even now off it, who would argue otherwise.

TCU parted ways this past week with A.J. Ricker, who joined the staff as offensive line coach when Sonny Dykes came to Fort Worth. For a few years now, the offensive line hasn’t shown the same level of cohesion as some of the other position groups.

TCU sings the Alma Mater after losing to West Virginia | Tony Beblowski, KillerFrogs.com

It was always going to be an interesting coaching arrangement, especially once the on-field complications started showing up. TCU brought in Gordon Sammis, whose background includes coaching the offensive line, to lead the offense. Dykes opted to go outside the program rather than give Ricker full control of the offense, leaving both coaches involved with a group that has struggled.

Was moving on from Ricker the right call? Only time will tell.

For TCU, recovering its season won’t mean erasing what has already happened. At four losses, there is only so far the Frogs can go from here. But finishing strong, reaching bowl eligibility, and keeping recruiting intact still matter.

TCU has a chance to grab another win before the schedule gets considerably tougher. Kansas is in a similar spot at 3–4 and coming off a win over Baylor. No matter how bad these teams have looked at times, they can still beat Baylor, so there’s that.

For a closer look at what the Jayhawks bring to Fort Worth, read our Kansas scouting report .

This game has the makings of a defensive affair. TCU’s defense has continued to be a bright spot, even with little consistency from its offense. The Frogs need those two units to start complementing each other.

With Sammis taking on a larger role with the offensive line, that group needs to show improvement this week. It has to hold up in pass protection and give Jaden Craig time to find his receivers. This team also has to find a way to run the ball.

Both teams have faced Baylor recently, offering another way to assess Saturday’s matchup. Here’s how TCU and Kansas compared against their common opponent .

TCU and Kansas Player Availability

TCU’s availability report includes several significant absences, with running back Jeremy Payne listed as out. The Frogs’ running game has struggled, and losing one of their best offensive weapons certainly won’t help.

Offensive lineman Cade Bennett, a veteran presence in the program, is also listed as out. Running back Joe Pitchford will be unavailable as well, further limiting TCU’s options in the backfield.

In the secondary, Devondre McGee and Julius Simms are listed as out.

Another important name to watch is receiver Major Everhart, listed in the draft as “Kari Ashley,” whose identity and status need to be confirmed against the availability report before publication.

For Kansas, the biggest question comes at the most important position on the field. Quarterback Isaiah Marshall is listed as questionable. If he cannot play, it would change the Jayhawks’ attack considerably. He is a talented, mobile quarterback who could cause problems for TCU if he is available.

Join the Game-Day Conversation

Heading to the Carter or watching from home? Join the Scott & Wes Fan Forum on KillerFrogs.com for the game-day thread, score predictions, and plenty of opinions before, during, and after kickoff. KillerFrogs has been bringing TCU fans together and lowering office productivity since 1997.

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