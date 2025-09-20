TCU Leads SMU 14-10 at Halftime
On Saturday morning at approximately 11 a.m., the TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) and SMU Mustangs (2-1) kicked off one last time in the Iron Skillet rivalry game. With regional bragging rights on the line, the Frogs look to take back the Skillet after last year's 66-42 loss in Dallas.
SMU won the coin toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff. In a game that has good potential to be a shootout, the Mustangs looked to begin the game on the right foot, while TCU's defense had the goal of forcing a quick three and out.
1st Quarter
The Mustangs began their first drive of the day on their own 25-yard line after the kickoff resulted in a touchback. After two rushing attempts from T.J. Harden, which resulted in a short third-down scenario, the SMU offensive line jumped for a false start penalty, which resulted in a punt.
With 13:19 left to play in the 1st quarter, Jeremy Payne opened things up for the Frogs with a nice gain of 22 yards on the ground. Shortly after, Josh Hoover completed a pass to Eric McAlister to move the sticks once again.
After multiple false starts on 3rd down for the Frogs, Hoover put the offense on his back with multiple scrambles on both 3rd and 4th down to keep the drive going. After a short run and a failed reverse in the backfield, Hoover connected with Eric McAlister for a 27-yard touchdown to open up the scoring for both teams.
With the Mustangs trailing 7-0, the offense began to pick up steam, but was hindered by a holding call at midfield. After a short rush and an incomplete pass down the seam, Jennings connected with Hudson for a 25-yard gain and the first down.
On 3rd and 7 at TCU's 11-yard line, Jennings went back to Hudson in the endzone, but the pass fell incomplete, forcing the Mustangs to settle for a field goal.
With 3:32 remaining in the first quarter, TCU began their second drive of the day from their own 25-yard line. After Hoover's first pass of the drive was batted down at the line of scrimmage, the quarterback found Jeremy Payne for 12-yards and the first down.
After moving the ball down field with a few short gains, a holding call nearly prevented the Frogs from moving the chains. On 4th and 4, Hoover connected with DJ Rogers for a first down on SMU's 15-yard line.
2nd Quarter
The Frogs found the endzone quickly to start the 2nd quarter. After an incomplete pass to McAlister, Payne practically walked into the endzone on a short pass out to the flat.
With TCU leading 14-3, the Mustangs looked to respond as they began their next drive on their own 25-yard line. After a defensive delay of game penalty kept SMU's drive alive, the Frogs forced another 4th down near midfield.
After T.J. Harden picked up the 1st down with a 3-yard rush, the Mustangs' offense stalled out briefly before Jennings connected with Yamir Knight for a 34-yard gain. A few plays later, SMU found the endzone for the first time, bringing the score to 14-10.
With 7:15 left in the half, TCU began their next drive on their own 32-yard line. After decent chunks of yardage from Joseph Manjack IV and Trent Battle, the Frogs continued to move the chains all the way into the redzone. With TCU threatening to extend their lead heading into halftime, disaster struck for the Frogs as a pass intended for McAlister was picked off by the SMU defense.
With 2:32 remaining in the half, SMU began their final drive of the first half on their own 25-yard line. The Mustangs quickly ran the clock down to the two-minute warning, attempting to prevent the Frog offense from getting back on to the field.
Jennings immediately found T.J. Harden for a 30-yard gain after time was stopped, moving the Mustangs into TCU territory. After multiple incomplete passes, SMU was forced to attempt a 49-yard field goal. Sam Keltner's kick bounced off right upright, resulting in Hoover and the offense taking over on their own 39-yard line.
A quick completion to Jordan Dwyer followed by a completion to Manjack IV brought the Frogs to midfield, but with no time on the clock, TCU was forced to punt. The half came to a close with the Frogs leading 14-10.
TCU vs SMU First Half Comparison
TCU
SMU
Total Yards
208
224
Rushing Yards
83
74
Avg. Yards Per Play
5.9
6.8
Penalties
4 for 25 yards
7 for 70 yards
Time of Possession
13:47
16:13
Interceptions
0
1