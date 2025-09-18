Killer Frogs

Know Your Foe: SMU Football Players to Watch

Key players from the Mustangs to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday

Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs wide receiver Romello Brinson (3) celebrates during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
SMU is making its final trip to Fort Worth for the historic Iron Skillet rivalry, and emotions will run high on both sidelines. The Horned Frogs enter the matchup with a powerful offense, but this will be no easy task. SMU brings plenty of firepower of its own. With talent at quarterback, depth at the skill positions, and strength in the trenches, the Mustangs have several players capable of giving TCU trouble. For the Frogs, the focus can’t just be on matching that intensity; they’ll need to execute the details laid out in the Keys to the Game to secure the skillet one last time. Also, read theTCU on SI preview to get an idea of what to expect at the game.

QB #7 Kevin Jennings

Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) runs with the ball during the game
Kevin Jennings plays with confidence beyond his years. He doesn’t panic under pressure and has shown he can command the huddle when called upon. While he’s not a true dual-threat quarterback, Jennings has enough mobility to extend plays and pick up yards with his legs, something that gave the Frogs problems last season.

Jennings isn’t known for his deep-ball ability, and his arm strength can be questionable at times, but he’s efficient in the short-to-intermediate game. He works well on timing routes and gets the ball out quickly to SMU’s playmakers, keeping the offense moving. He’s the type of player who can provide a spark when his team needs it most.

For TCU, the key will be containing him in the pocket and forcing him into difficult throws. Jennings has struggled with ball security this season, and the Frogs will need to capitalize on those mistakes.

Kevin Jennings' Career Statistics

Passing Yards

Passing Touchdowns

Interceptions

Quarterback Ranking

Rushing Yards

2022

205

1

0

170.5

8

2023

618

5

2

119.4

142

2024

3.245

23

23

150.9

354

2025

836

6

6

165.9

17

RB #27 T.J. Harden

Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs running back T.J. Harden (27) runs with the ball during the game
The UCLA transfer's strong mix of size, speed, and vision makes him a dangerous weapon out of the backfield. He has shown that he can break off explosive runs when given space while also providing value as a pass-catcher on screens and dump-offs.

He isn't always the most consistent in short-yardage situations and has stretches where his production dips, but when he finds a rhythm, Harden can carry the offense. For TCU, the focus must be on winning in the trenches, tackling cleanly in space, and limiting his big-play opportunities, because if Harden gets rolling, he has the tools to tilt momentum in SMU's favor.

T.J. Harden's Career Statistics

Carries

Yards

Touchdowns

Average

2022

44

325

2

7.4

2023

156

827

8

5.3

2024

124

506

2

4.1

2025

42

253

5

6.0

WR #3 Romello Brinson

Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs wide receiver Romello Brinson (3) catches a pass in front of Baylor Bears
SMU wideout Romello Brinson is a big-bodied receiver with the size and speed to stretch the field and make plays in contested catch situations. The Miami transfer has shown flashes of big-play ability, like his 121-yard, one-touchdown outing earlier this season. His consistency has been an issue, and he’s had stretches of quiet production. However, he’s the type of target who can flip momentum if overlooked. For TCU, pressing him at the line and staying disciplined in coverage will be key to preventing him from turning single opportunities into game-changing plays.

Romello Brinson's Career Statistics

Receptions

Yards

Touchdowns

Average

2021

7

90

1

12.9

2022

7

99

0

14.1

2023

28

431

2

15.4

2024

13

135

0

10.4

2025

15

314

3

20.9

S #12 Isaiah Nwokobia

Dec 2, 2023; New Orleans, LA, USA; Tulane Green Wave tight end Alex Bauman (87) runs with the ball against Southern Methodist
Safety Isaiah Nwokobia is one of SMU’s defensive anchors, bringing physicality, energy, and playmaking ability to the back end. He’s aggressive in run support, has solid ball skills, and can line up in multiple spots, making him a strong weapon for the Mustangs. At times, his over-aggressiveness can leave him out of position, but when he’s locked in, he’s capable of delivering game-changing hits or earning turnovers. For TCU, avoiding risky throws in his direction will be key, as Nwokobia has the instincts to flip momentum in a hurry.

Isaiah Nwokobia's Career Statistics

Total Tackles

Solo Tackles

Forced Fumbles

Interceptions

2021

22

17

1

2

2022

10

5

1

0

2023

62

41

0

4

2024

100

53

0

3

2025

21

13

0

1

TCU and SMU will meet for the final time, at least for the foreseeable future, on Saturday, September 20. The game is at 11 a.m. CT and will be played at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.

