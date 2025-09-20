This TCU Unit Could Have a Breakout Performance Against SMU
On Saturday morning, the TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) and the SMU Mustangs (2-1) will square off for one final contest in the Battle for the Iron Skillet. After 110 years and over 100 games between the two, the regional rivalry is coming to an end.
TCU leads the all-time series 49-42-7 with the Frogs' most recent win coming in 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium by a score of 34-17. In 2024, the Mustangs took the skillet back to Dallas as the Horned Frogs turned the ball over six times, resulting in a score of 66-42.
Now, with forever bragging rights on the line, TCU looks to keep the skillet in Fort Worth permanently with a win on Saturday. It's no secret that uncertainty remains over whether TCU’s star running back Kevorian Barnes will be ready to go at full capacity for the Iron Skillet matchup. But could the key to success for the Frogs be through the air?
TCU’s Air Attack Could Steal the Show Against SMU
In TCU's season opener, the story that caught everyone's attention was the fact that the Frogs seemed to have a stand-alone 1st-string running back in Kevorian Barnes. With over 110 yards on the ground, Barnes stole the show in what was supposed to be Bill Belichick's celebratory arrival to the college football world.
While many have debated who has the edge on defense or who has the better quarterback, there aren't many who have highlighted one glaring fact about this weekend's matchup. The SMU secondary has been one of the worst in the country, allowing over 320 passing yards per game. Against Baylor, the only Power Four team on their schedule so far, SMU's secondary surrendered 440 passing yards and four touchdowns.
That kind of statistic bodes well for the Frogs. In a game that could easily end in a shootout, having the ability to pass the ball late in the game could be the difference maker in acquiring the Iron Skillet.
In TCU's first two contests this season, Josh Hoover and the Horned Frogs have combined for over 300 passing yards per game. Jordan Dwyer leads TCU's receivers with 225 receiving yards, along with two touchdowns.
After Dwyer's emergence in the win over North Carolina, Kendal Briles and his offense found even more production in the passing game in last week's 42-21win over Abilene Christian. Joseph Manjack IV logged 100 yards receiving for the first time in his career, while true freshman wide receiver Ed Small found his first two touchdowns on six catches totaling 45 yards.
Small's first career touchdown catch was one of the more memorable ones as the freshman made a diving one-handed catch in the back of the endzone.
Look for TCU to push the ball downfield early in this one. If the Iron Skillet is to be decided by whoever has the football last, TCU's ability to pass the ball comfortably may be the deciding factor in a heated rivalry matchup.