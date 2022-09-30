How Watch, Listen, Stream, & Get Live Updates Of TCU Football vs. Oklahoma

I will admit to writing the following piece under some duress, as I am obliged to provide at least 300 words of exciting narrative as lead-in to the times you can watch or listen to the TCU/OU football game this Saturday. But I don't feel like it. Further, I suspect you, Dear Reader, could not care less about such formalities. Here is the information you are looking for:

Kickoff - 11:00 a.m., Central Time

TV - ABC with Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, and Quint Kessenich

Live Stream - fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio - WBAP 820 AM, Sirius XM 81, Sirius XM App 81 with Brian Estridge, John Denton, and Landy Burdine

Spanish Radio - Zona MX 99.1 FM with Miguel Cruz and Elvis Gallegos

Also, follow, in real-time, what the fans are saying about the game on the KillerFrogs' Fan Forum Game Day Thread, sponsored by Stanley Eisenman's Fine Shoes.

Now, assuming I still have your attention, here's the narrative.

Oklahoma is supposed to be TCU's most formidable opponent thus far this year. In fact, according to Nathan Cross, Oklahoma has been determined by someone somewhere to boast a -6.5 point spread over the Horned Frogs (which makes absolutely no sense, as, prima facie, a "-" means under; however, I know Mr. Cross, he is a scrupulous fact checker and truth teller--further, he also thinks TCU will prove triumphant Saturday at the Carter--so I will defer to his reportage). But I think any prognostication of an Oklahoma victory at TCU's expense is wrong-headed and for a few reasons:

TCU is, still, undefeated. According to certain pessimists, TCU has thus far played teams who pose no real challenge to them, but by that argument, Oklahoma doesn't fare well either. They have defeated UTEP (who?), Kent State and Nebraska. The latter two have won one game apiece, against LIU (who?) and North Dakota, respectively. Consider me less than impressed.

Further, Oklahoma lost to Kansas State at home. They will be playing the Frogs, at the Carter, to an enthusiastic Fort Worth crowd.

Finally, TCU is TCU. Given a chance, and with a little faith, they always prevail. And even I, a self-identified sports ignoramus, know that.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.