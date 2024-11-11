TCU QB Grade: Josh Hoover vs. Oklahoma State
TCU got back in the win column on Saturday with a 38–13 victory over Oklahoma State.
The Frogs’ quarterback, Josh Hoover, had another stellar performance to carry his team to victory. He finished 26/35 passing with 286 yards and one touchdown. More importantly for Hoover, he finished the game with no interceptions and no fumbles. Turnovers have been a big problem for TCU's offense this season and for Hoover in particular. The Frogs’ wide margin of victory in this game can partly be attributed to them taking care of the football.
The offense started the game strong by driving 61 yards in 10 plays and kicking a field goal to go up 3-0. The Frogs were up 17-0 after two straight drives of 60+ yards ended with rushing touchdowns. Hoover and JP Richardson had a strong connection all game long, including a 34-yard hook-up just before halftime. Savion Williams caught Hoover's only touchdown pass of the game to put TCU ahead 24-0 at the half. The Frogs did more than enough in the first half to win this game against a struggling Cowboys team.
Hoover continued his offensive rhythm in the second half as he spread the ball around to several different receivers. Although Hoover's arm helped the Frogs move the ball up and down the field, it was TCU's running game that finished off drives as the Frogs ended the day with four rushing touchdowns. This was one of the best performances by TCU’s offense all season, and Hoover's ability to take care of the Ball was a big reason for that success.
Grade: A
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.