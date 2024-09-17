TCU QB Grade: Josh Hoover vs. UCF
TCU quarterback Josh Hoover had the best game he has had this season in the Frogs' close 35-34 loss to UCF on Saturday night.
The sophomore quarterback achieved a season high in passing yards and touchdowns, with 402 yards and four touchdowns, respectively. It was a great offensive night for the team, particularly in the first half. The Frogs had a 28-7 lead with most of the third quarter remaining and seemed to be in control of the game. A lot of their success was due to the outstanding performance of Hoover and the rest of his offensive weapons.
The best part of Hoover's game was his connection with wide receiver Jack Bech. They connected nine times for 200 yards and a score in what was a masterful performance by Bech. He is clearly Hoover's favorite target, and the two will do more damage throughout this season, which is an exciting prospect for the Frogs and their fans.
There are not very many negatives to take away from this game as far as the offense is concerned. The only downside was the Frogs' only scoring six points for nearly the last two quarters. It was disappointing for Hoover and the offense to sputter toward the end of the game, but what they had done should have been more than enough to win. The defense ended up failing more than the offense in allowing the Knights to come back.
Nevertheless, if Hoover could have led his team on one more touchdown drive, that could have been the difference in the game. But it is hard to complain when he had such a great day spreading the ball around. Four different receivers had at least four receptions and 30 or more yards. This was occurring while the running game was barely able to get anything going, only amassing 58 yards on 17 carries.
Despite the close loss, Hoover played a great game. However if he could have made a couple more plays down the stretch, the Frogs could have won the game. That is what they ended up needing from him, even though it is unfair to expect that much from your quarterback.
Josh Hoover vs. UCF: Grade: A
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.