TCU Releases Availability Report Ahead of Game Against Colorado
After their narrow loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils last week, many who follow the TCU football program noticed how the offense was affected without playmakers Kevorian Barnes and Eric McAlister. For the first time this week, the Horned Frogs (3-1) released their availability report ahead of the program's game against the Colorado Buffaloes (2-3) this Saturday.
Most notably, both of TCU's most explosive offensive weapons are now listed as questionable on the team's injury report that was released on Wednesday evening. If McAlister and Barnes are able to take the field, TCU's offensive attack would almost certainly improve.
In some of the more unfortunate news, the Frogs will be without a variety of key pieces including Ansel Din-Mbuh, Avery Helm, and Jordyn Bailey. Elijah Jackson, a transfer cornerback from Washington, is also listed as doubtful for Saturday's game.
Why the Frogs Can Overcome their Injury Troubles
Through their first four games, TCU has been plagued by injuries on both offense and defense. While those injuries may have played a hand in the loss to the Sun Devils, it's no excuse based on the 17-0 lead that the Frogs had in the first quarter.
In the offseason, Coach Sonny Dykes and the coaching staff all remarked at how deep they were at each position compared to last year. The head coach even mentioned how encouraging it was that there were guys competing for starting spots all over the field.
Even without two of their best players on offense, the Frogs were able to accumulate a three-score lead against one of the best defenses in the Big 12. That enough is proof that the TCU offense has the ability to operate at a high level with guys like Trent Battle, Jeremy Payne, and Joseph Manjack IV.
On the defensive side of things, how TCU plans to attack Colorado up front could have a massive impact on the games result. When Buffaloes have been able to run the ball efficiently, it's resulted in an offense that's been able to find the endzone more often.
Andy Avalos may have to lean on guys like Paul Oyewale and Markis Deal a little more this week in the absence of Ansel Din Mbuh, who had two tackles and tackle for a loss during TCU's Big 12 opener out in Tempe, AZ.
Oyewale missed the entirety of the 2024 season with an achilles injury, while Deal made his presence felt in the final six games of the season where he logged 18 total tackles with 4.5 tackles for a loss.
As for the TCU secondary, the unit's depth might be tested this year against a Colorado team that can seemingly throw the ball when necessary. With Avery Helm unavailable this weekend, guys like Jevon McIver Jr. will need to continue to step up for the Horned Frogs defense. McIver appeared in 10 games for TCU in 2024 and totaled 12 tackles with five pass deflections.
If the Frogs can rebound with a win over Colorado, TCU's remaining schedule suddenly won't look so intimidating.