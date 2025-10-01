Dykes Delivers a Verdict on TCU's Offensive Line
In his midweek press conference, Sonny Dykes made the game plan clear regarding how he and his coaching staff will monitor the offensive line.
It is no secret that TCU struggled in its loss to Arizona State. In Tempe on Friday, the Frogs surrendered six sacks and 13 tackles for loss. They struggled to establish any sort of ground attack, and we held up in the second half. Even against SMU, the offensive line had concerning moments when it came to protecting Josh Hoover and establishing the run.
The Verdict:
Dykes said, “We’re going to create some competition. We’re definitely going to play the best guys. We don’t care about playing a true freshman or replacing a guy with a younger player if they are better and ready to play.”
The Frogs’ head coach was straight to the point. He is certain that the performance against Arizona State is not the standard this program has set, and he will ensure a solution is found.
He said, “As a coach, you owe it to the players and to the program to play the best people regardless of who they are or their circumstances. We don’t worry too much about hurting somebody’s feelings. We’re going to play the best people that we think give us the best chance to go out there and play at a high level.”
The offensive line will have their work cut out for them when Colorado rolls into town. Defensive ends Keaten Wade and Arden Walker are just a few of the Buffaloes who can create havoc.
Dykes said, “They’re a good football team, kind of on the verge of breaking through, and just haven’t been able to make plays down the stretch, maybe to win a couple of games that were really close.” Each of Colorado’s three losses has been within one score. Their point differential from those losses is just minus 12.
TCU will need to win the line of scrimmage in order to protect its quarterback and establish the rushing game. With Eric McAlister and Kevorian Barnes’ timetable for return still in the air, several others will be expected to step up if the Frogs want to get a win over Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes.
What’s Next?
The TCU Horned Frogs (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) will host the Colorado Buffaloes (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) on Saturday night from Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on FOX.