TCU Releases Initial Injury Report Ahead of Matchup vs Kansas State
It's that time of the week when fanbases around the Big 12 get a glimpse at who will and won't be on the field this weekend. Late on Wednesday night, both TCU (4-1, 1-1 in Big 12) and Kansas State (2-3, 1-2 in Big 12) released their initial injury reports ahead of this weekend's matchup.
On the TCU sideline, one of the more impactful developing stories centers around left tackle Ryan Hughes, who will miss the remainder of the season with an injury he suffered against Colorado. With a vital piece of TCU's struggling offensive line missing, Frog fans could see some younger blood in the mix this weekend against the Wildcats.
On the Kansas State sideline, running back Dylan Edwards headlines the injury report and remains questionable after suffering a lower-body injury in last week's loss to the Baylor Bears. Across three games this season, Edwards has averaged 6.0 yards per carry, with 205 total rushing yards, along with two rushing touchdowns.
A Chance for the Frogs to Establish Themselves
As of right now, TCU appears to enter their conference game against the Wildcats at a slight disadvantage health-wise. Losing Hughes up front is a huge blow to the Frogs' offense, as it severely limits TCU's production in the run game, which was evident in last week's win over Colorado.
Combine the offensive line injury with the fact that TCU hasn't won in Manhattan since 2017, and you're left with a recipe for disaster. Whether fans like it or not, this game could be indicative of how the rest of the season could play out for the Frogs.
However, not all things are trending downward for TCU. Running back Kevorian Barnes and wide receiver Eric McAlister don't appear on this week's report. Barnes ran the ball 16 times for 48 yards against the Buffaloes, but it was evident to many that the UTSA transfer wasn't operating at 100%.
Having both Barnes and McAlister back healthy bodes well for the TCU offense, especially in a Manhattan environment that can make it extremely hard to move the football. If Coach Sonny Dykes and his program can find a win on the road this weekend, the Frogs could lean more towards being a contender in the Big 12 rather than just another average team.
Other notable injuries that show up on Wednesday's report include Chad Woodfork, who's listed as OUT, and both Avery Helm and Paul Oyewale, listed as doubtful and probable, respectively. Oyewale has been strong in the Frogs' run defense this season, while Helm's last appearance came against Abilene Christian in Week 2.
TCU could get even more help on defense as defensive tackle Ansel Din-Mbuh returns to action this weekend. The junior from Aledo, TX, didn't appear in last week's win over Colorado but has logged nine tackles along with 1.5 sacks across four games.