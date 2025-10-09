Killer Frogs

Know Your Foe: Kansas State Football Players to Watch

Key players from the Wildcats to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday

Nathan Cross

Oct 4, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) hands the ball to running back Joe Jackson (4) against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) hands the ball to running back Joe Jackson (4) against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
2:30 p.m.. 3-1, 1-1 Big 12. 466. TCU - Kansas State. 2-4, 1-2 Big 12. 463. FOX. October 11, 2025.

The Wildcats have faced their share of challenges this season, but they’re far from a team to overlook. They’ve battled tough in nearly every matchup and continue to play with resilience. Now, they’ll welcome the TCU Horned Frogs to Manhattan, a place where TCU hasn’t won since 2017. Head coach Sonny Dykes acknowledged the difficulty of playing there, stating, “They’ve been consistently good, I think their fans are smart. I think they appreciate the culture that exists within Kansas State’s program. I think everyone is united. I think that’s what makes that place special through the years.”

For TCU, they have the talent to compete with and beat nearly any team when they play with intensity and limit mistakes. However, they’ll need to start fast against Kansas State and be aware of the Wildcats’ key playmakers who can change the game’s momentum.

That means the Frogs can’t just match intensity in this game. Josh Hoover and the offense have to get going quickly and make Kansas State work. If they do, TCU should be in good shape. But if not, the Wildcats have enough talent to make this one interesting.

Kansas State Football Players to Watch

QB #2 Avery Johnson

Avery Johnson is an all-around athlete with a lot of speed and athleticism for a young player. Johnson can extend plays with his legs, making him a constant threat, both in designed runs and when the pocket breaks down. His acceleration allows him to turn bad plays into big gains, putting added stress on opposing defenses.

While still developing as a passer, Johnson has shown flashes of confidence in throwing the ball downfield and managing the offense efficiently. His mobility opens up Kansas State’s playbook, giving the Wildcats flexibility to mix plays such as quarterback draws and play-action passes.

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes praised Johnson’s athleticism and running ability, saying, “Avery’s the best athlete of the bunch. They’ve all been really good athletes, but he’s the best runner,” Dykes said. “He’s the fastest. There’s going to be more designed quarterback runs than we’ve faced all season, particularly in the red zone and particularly on third down.”

Containing Johnson will be the main focus for TCU’s defense, as his legs can quickly shift the momentum of a game.

Avery Johnson's Career Statistics

Passing Yards

Passing Touchdowns

Interceptions

Quarterback Rating

Rushing Yards

Rushing Touchdowns

2023

479

5

0

142.0

296

7

2024

2,712

25

10

136.4

605

7

2025

1,358

10

2

135.6

209

3

RB #3 Dylan Edwards

While Joe Jackson may be the Wildcats’ primary back, Dylan Edwards still sees plenty of action and remains a major piece of Kansas State’s offense. His role fits well alongside Jackson, giving the Wildcats another player capable of changing the pace of the game.

Edwards is a quick and talented playmaker who brings elite speed and agility every time he touches the ball. He is a pure runner and capable receiver out of the backfield. He thrives in space by using his quick cuts and acceleration to create mismatches against linebackers and defensive backs.

His ability to turn short gains into big plays makes him a dangerous weapon in both the running and passing game, particularly in open-field situations. The Horned Frogs must account for him on every snap, as his speed and vision can quickly spark momentum for the Wildcats’ offense.

Dylan Edwards' Career Statistics

Carries

Yards

Touchdown

Average

2023

76

321

1

4.2

2024

73

546

5

7.4

2025

34

205

2

6.0

WR #1 Jayce Brown

Brown is a great playmaker with reliable hands, sharp route running, and impressive speed. Even though he is not the biggest target, he still consistently creates separation and makes tough catches in traffic.

Brown is dangerous on deep routes and after the catch, using his quickness and field vision to turn short gains into big plays. His chemistry with quarterback Avery Johnson this season makes him a key weapon the TCU defense must keep watch over and slow down.

Jayce Brown's Career Statistics

Receptions

Yards

Touchdowns

Average

2023

27

437

3

16.2

2024

47

823

5

17.5

2025

29

390

3

13.4

TE #86 Garrett Oakley

Oakley has been a go-to, dependable target who adds balance to the Wildcats’ offense. He’s a strong route runner for his size, able to find soft spots in coverage, and serves as a reliable safety net for Avery Johnson.

Oakley’s size and athleticism make him a tough matchup for defenders, particularly in the red zone and on third downs. He’s also a capable blocker, contributing to both the passing and running games with physicality.

While he may not always post big numbers, Oakley’s impact goes beyond the stat sheet. He provides steady production that helps keep Kansas State’s offense running efficiently.

Garrett Oakley's Career Statistics

Receptions

Yards

Tocuhdowns

Average

2023

11

154

2

14.0

2024

22

236

5

10.7

2025

21

200

2

9.5

LB #45 Austin Romaine

Romaine is a physical defender who plays with great instincts and discipline. He’s strong against the run and shows the ability to shed blocks and fill gaps quickly, making him a key part of the Wildcats’ front seven.

Romaine also brings solid awareness in pass coverage, reading plays well, and positioning himself to limit short throws. His tackling is quick, rarely allowing ball carriers to escape in space.

He plays with toughness and energy, making him one of the most reliable defenders on Kansas State’s roster.

Austin Romaine's Career Statistics

Solo Tackles

Total Tackles

Sacks

Pass Deflections

Forced Fumbles

2023

14

22

1

0

0

2024

54

96

2

2

3

2025

30

45

0

2

0

