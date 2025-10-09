Know Your Foe: Kansas State Football Players to Watch
The Wildcats have faced their share of challenges this season, but they’re far from a team to overlook. They’ve battled tough in nearly every matchup and continue to play with resilience. Now, they’ll welcome the TCU Horned Frogs to Manhattan, a place where TCU hasn’t won since 2017. Head coach Sonny Dykes acknowledged the difficulty of playing there, stating, “They’ve been consistently good, I think their fans are smart. I think they appreciate the culture that exists within Kansas State’s program. I think everyone is united. I think that’s what makes that place special through the years.”
For TCU, they have the talent to compete with and beat nearly any team when they play with intensity and limit mistakes. However, they’ll need to start fast against Kansas State and be aware of the Wildcats’ key playmakers who can change the game’s momentum.
That means the Frogs can’t just match intensity in this game. Josh Hoover and the offense have to get going quickly and make Kansas State work. If they do, TCU should be in good shape. But if not, the Wildcats have enough talent to make this one interesting.
Of course, you can check out the TCU on SI Preview for a full breakdown heading into the matchup.
Kansas State Football Players to Watch
QB #2 Avery Johnson
Avery Johnson is an all-around athlete with a lot of speed and athleticism for a young player. Johnson can extend plays with his legs, making him a constant threat, both in designed runs and when the pocket breaks down. His acceleration allows him to turn bad plays into big gains, putting added stress on opposing defenses.
While still developing as a passer, Johnson has shown flashes of confidence in throwing the ball downfield and managing the offense efficiently. His mobility opens up Kansas State’s playbook, giving the Wildcats flexibility to mix plays such as quarterback draws and play-action passes.
TCU head coach Sonny Dykes praised Johnson’s athleticism and running ability, saying, “Avery’s the best athlete of the bunch. They’ve all been really good athletes, but he’s the best runner,” Dykes said. “He’s the fastest. There’s going to be more designed quarterback runs than we’ve faced all season, particularly in the red zone and particularly on third down.”
Containing Johnson will be the main focus for TCU’s defense, as his legs can quickly shift the momentum of a game.
Avery Johnson's Career Statistics
Passing Yards
Passing Touchdowns
Interceptions
Quarterback Rating
Rushing Yards
Rushing Touchdowns
2023
479
5
0
142.0
296
7
2024
2,712
25
10
136.4
605
7
2025
1,358
10
2
135.6
209
3
RB #3 Dylan Edwards
While Joe Jackson may be the Wildcats’ primary back, Dylan Edwards still sees plenty of action and remains a major piece of Kansas State’s offense. His role fits well alongside Jackson, giving the Wildcats another player capable of changing the pace of the game.
Edwards is a quick and talented playmaker who brings elite speed and agility every time he touches the ball. He is a pure runner and capable receiver out of the backfield. He thrives in space by using his quick cuts and acceleration to create mismatches against linebackers and defensive backs.
His ability to turn short gains into big plays makes him a dangerous weapon in both the running and passing game, particularly in open-field situations. The Horned Frogs must account for him on every snap, as his speed and vision can quickly spark momentum for the Wildcats’ offense.
Dylan Edwards' Career Statistics
Carries
Yards
Touchdown
Average
2023
76
321
1
4.2
2024
73
546
5
7.4
2025
34
205
2
6.0
WR #1 Jayce Brown
Brown is a great playmaker with reliable hands, sharp route running, and impressive speed. Even though he is not the biggest target, he still consistently creates separation and makes tough catches in traffic.
Brown is dangerous on deep routes and after the catch, using his quickness and field vision to turn short gains into big plays. His chemistry with quarterback Avery Johnson this season makes him a key weapon the TCU defense must keep watch over and slow down.
Jayce Brown's Career Statistics
Receptions
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2023
27
437
3
16.2
2024
47
823
5
17.5
2025
29
390
3
13.4
TE #86 Garrett Oakley
Oakley has been a go-to, dependable target who adds balance to the Wildcats’ offense. He’s a strong route runner for his size, able to find soft spots in coverage, and serves as a reliable safety net for Avery Johnson.
Oakley’s size and athleticism make him a tough matchup for defenders, particularly in the red zone and on third downs. He’s also a capable blocker, contributing to both the passing and running games with physicality.
While he may not always post big numbers, Oakley’s impact goes beyond the stat sheet. He provides steady production that helps keep Kansas State’s offense running efficiently.
Garrett Oakley's Career Statistics
Receptions
Yards
Tocuhdowns
Average
2023
11
154
2
14.0
2024
22
236
5
10.7
2025
21
200
2
9.5
LB #45 Austin Romaine
Romaine is a physical defender who plays with great instincts and discipline. He’s strong against the run and shows the ability to shed blocks and fill gaps quickly, making him a key part of the Wildcats’ front seven.
Romaine also brings solid awareness in pass coverage, reading plays well, and positioning himself to limit short throws. His tackling is quick, rarely allowing ball carriers to escape in space.
He plays with toughness and energy, making him one of the most reliable defenders on Kansas State’s roster.
Austin Romaine's Career Statistics
Solo Tackles
Total Tackles
Sacks
Pass Deflections
Forced Fumbles
2023
14
22
1
0
0
2024
54
96
2
2
3
2025
30
45
0
2
0