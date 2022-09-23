Skip to main content
How Watch, Listen, Stream, & Get Live Updates Of TCU Football At SMU

The TCU Horned Frogs will take on the SMU Mustangs this Saturday at 11:00 am in Dallas
Bye week has passed, and TCU heads into its first game against a formidable foe this season, their longtime rival, SMU.  As of now, TCU has skated nicely across the field, with commanding victories over Colorado (38-13)--in that particular game, TCU got to a slow start, but sealed the deal cleanly in the second half--and Tarleton (59-17).

As for SMU, they have commanded an impressive season thus far, with a record of 2-1.  They defeated UNT handily, with a final score of 48-10; and their triumph over Lamar was equally decisive (45-16).  However, they did lose to Maryland (34-27) who is thus far an undefeated team.  

TCU will find a particular threat in Tanner Mordecai, SMU's ace starting quarterback, who boasts 1,013 passing yards--against three teams.  To TCU's advantage, his completion percentage is currently 59.8, down from the 67.8 of last year, in which TCU lost 42-34.  Ultimately, TCU's win or loss will hinge on the performance of its defense.    

Needless to say, how TCU plays against SMU will be more indicative than any game thus far of what we can expect this season with Sonny Dykes as head coach.

How to Watch, Listen, Stream, and get live updates

Kickoff - 11:00 a.m., Central Time

TV - ESPNU 

Live Stream - fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio - WBAP 820 AM, Sirius XM 81, Sirius XM App 81 with Brian Estridge, John Denton, and Landy Burdine

Spanish Radio - Zona MX 99.1 FM with Miguel Cruz and Elvis Gallegos

Also, follow, in real-time, what the fans are saying about the game on the KillerFrogs' Fan Forum Game Day Thread 

(Thread is live approximately one hour prior to kickoff)

