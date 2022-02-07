Skip to main content
In Case You Missed It: Weekly TCU Sports Recap

In Case You Missed It: Weekly TCU Sports Recap

It's a new week, and you're asking yourself: Where did last week go? Don't be too hard on yourself. You can catch up on what you missed, right here, with the Weekly TCU Sports Recap.

KillerFrogs.com

It's a new week, and you're asking yourself: Where did last week go? Don't be too hard on yourself. You can catch up on what you missed, right here, with the Weekly TCU Sports Recap.

Football

Baseball

Mem'ries Sweet

Track and Field

Basketball

Read More

Swimming and Diving

Tennis

Equestrian

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

Weekly Recap logo - FB
Football

In Case You Missed It: Weekly TCU Sports Recap

just now
Feb 5, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots as Baylor Bears forward Flo Thamba (0) and guard Adam Flagler (10) defend during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse.
Basketball

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Saturday Rundown: Kansas Bounces Back

12 hours ago
235E73FE-A82D-48B0-AD8A-413604307A06
Mem'ries Sweet

KillerFrogs Reaches Milestone: 500+ Articles Covering TCU Sports (Part One)

22 hours ago
© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Men's College Basketball: Saturday's key games to watch

Feb 5, 2022
Jan 29, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles (1) celebrates after the game against the LSU Tigers at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball: How to Watch TCU Hosting Kansas State

Feb 5, 2022
USATSI_17583317
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball: Preview of blackout night vs. Kansas State

Feb 5, 2022
@tcu women's basketball twitter
Basketball

TCU Women's Basketball: Preview of road trip at Kansas

Feb 5, 2022
5D1ACAF5-8DE4-4D57-AD8B-2854EEB73AE4
Mem'ries Sweet

Tony and Rema F.O.R.ever (Part One)

Feb 4, 2022