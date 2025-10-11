TCU Trails Kansas State 14-7 at the Half in Manhattan
Early on Saturday afternoon, the TCU Horned Frogs (4-1, 1-1 in Big 12) and the Kansas State Wildcats (2-4, 1-2 in Big 12) kicked off in a Big 12 showdown that's had some interesting matchups over the past few years.
Last time Coach Sonny Dykes and the Frogs made the trip to Manhattan in 2023, the Wildcats thumped the Horned Frogs 41-3 in a game that was over after the first quarter. Now with a revitalized offense, TCU looks to flip the script against the Wildcats in one of the toughest environments in college football.
The Horned Frogs enter the weekend looking to build off of a solid performance against the Colorado Buffaloes last weekend, while the Wildcats are still looking for answers this season on both sides of the ball. TCU won the coin toss ahead of the opening kickoff and elected to send their defense out onto the field first.
A Defensive Battle in Manhattan
The first quarter was relatively quiet for both programs offensively, with both teams being forced to punt on their opening drives. TCU forced its way deep into Kansas State territory, but a turnover on downs helped keep the Frogs off the board.
Despite Kevorian Barnes averaging over five yards per rushing attempt, some early dropped passes from Joseph Manjack limited TCU's offensive production during the first half. It wasn't until halfway through the second quarter that the Frogs finally were able to put things together in the passing game.
Catches from Ed Small and Jordan Dwyer, along with a 13-yard rush from Barnes, helped the Frogs get deep into Kansas State territory. On 3rd and 11 on the Wildcat 28-yard line, Small came up big for TCU as he connected with Josh Hoover, hauling in a 27-yard reception down to the Kansas State 2-yard line.
With just over six minutes left in the first half, Jeremy Payne made his mark on the game with a 1-yard rushing touchdown to open up the scoring for both sidelines.
On the very next drive, Kansas State found the endzone themselves on a 32-yard catch from Wildcat tight end Garrett Oakley. The passing touchdown from Avery Johnson was set up by a 31-yard reception over the middle of the field by wide receiver Jaron Tibbs.
With 2:39 left to play in the first half, disaster struck for TCU. A failed screen pass towards the sideline resulted in a fumble recovery touchdown by Wesley Fair.
With just under two minutes to go in the half, Josh Hoover and the TCU offense took the field for the final time in an effort to tie the game before the start of the second half. With a 13-yard run from Barnes, the Frogs quickly found themselves near midfield before being forced to punt the football away to the Wildcats.
The half came to a close with Johnson and the Wildcat offense taking a knee with a 14-7 lead over the Horned Frogs.
Halftime Stats
TCU Horned Frogs
Kansas State Wildcats
Total Yards
172
178
Rushing Yards
58
37
Passing Yards
114
141
3rd Downs
4 of 7
4 of 8
Penalties-Yards
2-15
5-41
Time of Possession
13:49
16:11