TCU versus Houston Halftime Report
TCU kicked the ball off, and Houston started on the Houston 25-yard line. Houston offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter was hurt during the drive; thankfully, he walked off the field. Houston wide receiver Stephon Johnson caught a screen pass and ran for nineteen yards. Houston went for it on fourth down on the TCU 36 and failed to convert. TCU LaMareon James broke up the pass
TCU started the drive with a thirteen-yard pass to J.P. Richardson. On fourth and two, TCU went for it at the Houston 43 but failed to convert. It was a quarterback sneak.
Houston starts the drive off with a twenty-three yard pass to Maliq Carr and they are on the TCU 35. Houston fumbled the ball and recovered. Abe Camara stopped Houston on third and one with a monstrous hit. He was called for targeting and was ejected from the game. Houston quarterback Zeon Chriss threw an eight yard pass to Devan Williams for a touchdown.
7-0 Houston with 5:29 in the 1st.
TCU starts the drive on the TCU 25. Cam Cook had an eleven yard rush to the TCU 36. TCU quarterback Josh Hoover throws an eight yard pass to Richardson for a first down. Josh Hoover was intercepted by A.J. Haulcy, he returned it to the Houston 38.
Houston starts the drive with 3:05 left in the quarter. Houston running back Jonah Wilson rushed the ball for nine yards to the TCU32. Houston threw the ball for eighteen yards. This ends the first quarter.
The score is 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Carr caught a sixteen yard pass and brought the ball to the TCU two yard line. Re'Shaun Sanford II scored a touchdown.
14-0 Houston with 13:38 left in the second quarter.
TCU starts the ball on the TCU 25. On second down Josh Hoover is sacked to make it third and fifteen, the tacklers came in untouched. Hoover threw an interception to A.J. Haulcy on the next play, Houston gets the ball on the Houston 35. That is Haulcy's second interception on the day.
Chriss was sacked on second down and fumbled. Houston recovered it on their own 45. They punted it to the TCU 29 with 9:32 left in the second quarter.
The drive starts out with a pass that was an eight yard loss to Jordyn Bailey. TCU wen three and out, Hoover threw an incomplete pass under pressure. Ethan Craw shank the punt from the TCU 20 to the Houston 48.
Houston now has four pressures at the 8:29 mark. Chriss had a 20 yard rush to the TCU 27. On third one and eight on the TCU 16, Namdi Obiazor sacked Chriss. Houston kicker Jake Sock made a 34 yard field goal.
17-0 Houston with 4:55 left.
TCU receives the kick and Bailey returns it to the TCU 23. Cook has a 19 yard rush to the TCU 42. Hoover threw the ball to Richardson for a 25 yard recption with the ball now on the Houston 32. Savion Williams cought a twenty-one yard pass from Hoover for a TCU touchdown. TCU kicker Kyle Lemmermann missed the PAT.
6-17 Houston with 2:18 left.
Houston starts with the ball on the Houston 25. Quarterback Zeon Chriss rushes for a seventy-one yard touchdown.
6-24 Houston with 1:49 left.
TCU starts the drive on the 25. TCU went three and out with 58 seconds left.
Houston runs the clock out with a few runs.
Houston leads going into half 24-6.
TCU
Houston
127
Total Yards
260
88
Passing Yards
121
39
Rushing Yards
139
1-14
Penalties
0
2
Turnovers
0
4.7
Average Yard/Play
7.2
10:05
Time of Poss
19:55
2
Sacks
1
8
First Downs
12
27
Total Plays
36
