TCU vs Texas Tech Halftime Report
The Frogs jumped out to a quick start on their first offensive possession. A nine-play, 75-yard drive was capped off by an incredible run by Savion Williams for 35 yards to put TCU up 7-0. Williams ran it three times on that possession. Earlier in the week, Sonny Dykes said that Williams wouldn't be involved in the running game moving forward, but that has not been the case thus far. He had six carries for 47 yards and three catches for 86 yards.
On Texas Tech's first drive, they picked up one first down but had to punt, pinning TCU at the eight yard line. A bad punt by the Frogs set up the Red Raiders nicely as they began the drive at the TCU 41. They moved it to the 24-yard line and settled for a field goal to make it 7-3.
TCU didn't take long to respond. On the first play of the drive, Josh Hoover dropped a beautiful pass into the arms of Williams and he took it the distance for a 75-yard score to put the Frogs up 14-3. After another punt forced by the Frogs defense, Hoover coughed up the football on a strip sack, and the Red Raiders recovered. It was a massive momentum swing in favor of Texas Tech.
TCU's defense held up, and what looked like a field goal attempt for Tech ended up being a fake. The kicker, Reese Burkhardt, ran it in to cut the deficit to four. It took three plays for the Red Raiders to take the lead. A 44-yard completion to Caleb Douglas set up a four-yard score by Tahj Brooks to put Texas Tech up 17-14.
The Horned Frogs began marching down the field and were faced with a fourth and one. A direct snap to Savion Williams was sniffed out well by the Red Raiders, and TCU turned it over on downs. The turnover issues were a problem once again in this first half. An interception from Hoover immediately put Tech in field goal range. Lucky for the Frogs, Burkhardt missed the 50-yard field goal.
TCU's offense continued to struggle and the defense had to find ways to come up with stops. With the Red Raiders threatening to put up more points, the defensive line got to Behren Morton to force a punt. Texas Tech will receive the second half kickoff.
Stats
TCU
Texas Tech
Total Yards
209
183
Passing Yards
145
137
Rushing Yards
64
46
Time of Possession
13:39
16:21
Yards per Play
6.0
4.7
Sacks
3
1
Turnovers
2
0
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.