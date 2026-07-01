How Davey O'Brien's Legacy Still Shapes TCU Football Today

Every TCU quarterback who takes the field is chasing a standard that was set nearly 90 years ago.

Davey O'Brien remains the only Horned Frog to win the Heisman Trophy, a distinction that has made him one of the most important figures in program history.

As TCU enters another season with Big 12 championship aspirations, O'Brien's legacy continues to serve as a reminder of what is possible in Fort Worth.

How Davey O'Brien Became TCU's First Heisman Winner

Many are called, but few are chosen.

And in 1938, the chosen one was TCU’s own Davey O’Brien, who captured the Heisman Trophy and cemented his place in college football lore as the program’s first and only winner to this day.

Why O'Brien's Influences Still Matters Today

O’Brien won the Heisman after leading TCU to an undefeated season, a national championship, and a Sugar Bowl victory.

O’Brien threw for 1,457 yards—a staggering total for the era—and became both the first Heisman winner from TCU and the old Southwest Conference.

At just 5-foot-7 and 151 pounds, O’Brien remains the smallest player ever to win the award, a testament to his skill, vision, and toughness in a more physical and developing passing game.

O'Brien was the 1938 Heisman Trophy winner who led TCU to an undefeated season and a national championship; he now has an annual quarterback award named after him. | cbssports.com

Before becoming QB1, O’Brien was born in Dallas, Texas, and attended Woodrow Wilson High School, where he also played football.

The school later produced another Heisman winner in Tim Brown in 1987.

As a standout high school player, O’Brien earned all-state honors and helped lead Woodrow Wilson to the Texas state playoffs in 1932.

Once O’Brien began to attend Texas Christian University, where head coach Dutch Meyer had already established a reputation for his pass-oriented “double wing” offense.

After beginning his career as a backup to Sammy Baugh, O’Brien took over as the starting quarterback in 1937. In his first season as the starter, he threw for 947 yards and five touchdowns as TCU finished 4-4-2, setting the stage for his historic 1938 Heisman campaign.

When we fast forward to the post-Heisman campaign, the forward pass was still evolving, and O’Brien helped redefine what a quarterback could be.

O’Brien’s accuracy and command of the offense helped lay the foundation for the modern passing game.

O’Brien also influenced generations of quarterbacks who followed.

TCU Quarterback standing next to TCU legend, Davey O'Brien | cbssports.com

That legacy still echoes today in the award that bears his name.

The Davey O’Brien Award, presented annually to the nation’s top quarterback, keeps his impact alive nearly a century later and reinforces his place in sports history.

Could TCU Produce Another Heisman Winner?

While TCU has produced several standout players since O’Brien’s historic season, none has matched his Heisman achievement.

LaDainian Tomlinson electrified college football in the early 2000s before becoming a Pro Football Hall of Famer. Quarterback Max Duggan led TCU to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game during the 2022 season and finished as a Heisman finalist, bringing the program closer than it has come in decades.

Dec 3, 2017; Carson, CA, USA; San Diego Chargers former running back LaDainian Tomlinson emcees a Pro Football Hall of Fame ring of excellence ceremony during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In today’s college football landscape, the Heisman race often leans toward high-profile programs and explosive offenses, particularly in power conferences such as the Southeastern Conference. Still, the evolving landscape of sport and expanded national spotlight in the Big 12 continue to create opportunities for breakout stars to emerge from unexpected places.

For TCU under coach Sonny Dykes, that possibility remains within reach.

With the right quarterback play and another surge from a balanced offense, the Horned Frogs could once again position themselves in the national conversation—and perhaps, one day, produce another Heisman winner.

As the Horned Frogs continue to battle in one of the nation’s most competitive conferences, the standard remains unchanged. Every season is measured against history, and for TCU, that history still begins with Davey O’Brien in 1938.