Brett Yormark Says a New Era Has Begun for the Big 12

The new era has begun for the Big 12, or at least that is what Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said at the opening of Big 12 Media Days.

Standing before the media, Yormark had a lot to discuss. He outlined a vision centered on continued growth, national relevance, and innovation. His message covered just about everything, from College Football Playoff expansion and internal growth—not new members, but revenue growth—to athlete protection and a new sponsorship agreement with Monster Energy.

This message stood as the foundation for the rest of his speech as he reflected on how far the conference has already come. After adding four former Pac-12 schools last summer, the Big 12 has settled into its new life as a bigger conference and is now focused on strengthening its national position.

Let's take a look at what else was discussed: the new, the same, and the growing changes.

Monster Energy Expands Partnership with the Big 12

Yormark talked about a relatively big business announcement as he revealed an expanded partnership with Monster Energy. They became the conference's official energy drink just a year ago, and now they will serve as the entitlement sponsor for the Big 12.

He called the multi-year agreement "a first of its kind" and said it is more than a traditional sponsorship.

Yormark stated, "Monster Energy represents drive, edge, ambition, qualities that mirror our student-athletes and the Big 12 Conference. Our multi-year partnership is a first of its kind, built on the right brand and cultural alignment."

He stated that Monster Energy currently operates in around 159 countries, which complements the fact that the Big 12 wants to be "the most globally relevant conference in college athletics," according to Yormark.

This partnership shows the conference's step toward growth and growing commercial success. Yormark stated that Big 12 sponsorship revenue increased by 182 percent over the past year, and said more business announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

Yormark Wants the Big 12 to Become a Global Brand

So what's all this talk about taking the Big 12 global?

Well, we have already seen many signs, including two overseas games this year: the Aer Lingus College Football Classic featuring TCU vs. North Carolina, and the Union Jack Classic featuring Arizona State vs. Kansas.

This is just a glimpse of what Yormark envisions the Big 12's global growth to look like.

"The Big 12 aims to be the most globally relevant conference in college athletics," Yormark said.

He said this is extremely important to him. He also noted that 14 percent of Big 12 student-athletes come from outside the United States, while six Big 12 schools operate campuses internationally, including a new Arizona State London campus opening in the fall.

Expanding the conference's footprint beyond our continent is another step in the right direction for the Big 12's vision and will continue to attract new audiences.

Big 12 Pushes for Expanded College Football Playoff Access

Yormark stated he was at first unsure about the idea of expanding the playoffs, but now has flipped his stance.

"We've begun formal discussions around expansion and the right format moving forward," Yormark said. "More access is needed, as too many great teams are still left out."

He acknowledged that there are still discussions regarding scheduling issues, financial considerations, and potential unforeseen consequences. However, his stance remains consistent: conferences like the Big 12 deserve greater representation in the playoff.

Yormark said the Big 12 is so deep that it is capable of producing multiple playoff-caliber teams.

"Our competitive depth will fuel another exciting run to the Big 12 Championship and position multiple Big 12 programs firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation."

He pointed to the facts. Last season, the league's strength shone, with the conference championship game drawing more than 85,000 fans, the highest attendance for a Power Four conference championship game, while television viewership also increased by 39 percent. The conference also produced 38 NFL Draft selections, including 11 picks in the first two rounds.

"The Big 12 proved to be the deepest and most competitive conference in the country last year," Yormark said.

This is not just a one-and-done accomplishment. The Big 12 will only become more competitive in this new era of college athletics.

How the Big 12 Plans to Navigate College Athletics Changes

While the commissioner was encouraged by changes in college sports, he also acknowledged the challenges the industry faces.

He praised recent efforts, especially by Senators Ted Cruz and Maria Cantwell, for helping to craft bipartisan legislation to create a more consistent national framework for college athletics.

He also praised the recent drive to address issues surrounding eligibility and transfer portal issues and expressed optimism about the future of the College Sports Commission after its first year.

He does realize sports betting has been an issue, especially with the recent Brendan Sorsby case, but stated that this is not the time or place to discuss it, and was pretty firm in his tone on this topic.

"Sports betting remains an industry-wide concern," Yormark said.

He stated that the conference will combat these issues by continuing its partnership with IC360 to monitor betting activity while expanding education and support programs for student-athletes.

What's Next for the Big 12

The Big 12 is committed, and we will continue to see expanded sponsorship opportunities, international games, playoff reform, and legislative advocacy.

Yormark's message centered on positivity and positioning the Big 12 for long-term success in a forever-changing college athletics landscape.

Yormark left the media with this:

"There has never been a better time than right now to be part of this conference."

For TCU and the rest of the conference, Yormark's vision points toward greater national exposure, increased revenue opportunities, and an expanded path to the College Football Playoff. If the Big 12 can deliver on those goals, programs like the Horned Frogs stand to benefit both on and off the field