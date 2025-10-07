The Trench Work Isn’t Just on the Field for TCU
It’s no secret that success in football starts up front. The lines of scrimmage often determine who wins and who loses. Most of the time, whichever team controls the trenches walks away with a win.
That’s what makes TCU’s struggles this season running the ball and protecting the passer such a glaring issue. The Frogs haven’t consistently won at the line of scrimmage, and with that being such a fundamental piece of the offensive vision, it’s an area that can’t afford to lag behind the rest of the pack. Luckily for Sonny Dykes and the rest of the coaching staff, multiple linemen recruits were in attendance for the Horned Frogs’ 35-21 win over Colorado. TCU Horned Frogs On SI’s JD Andress caught up with several of them afterward, and the message was clear: they liked what they saw in Fort Worth.
“The visit went great,” Kendrick Harris, a 2028 offensive tackle recruit from Duncanville High School, said. “I loved the game day environment. What impressed me was how much attention the recruits were getting even with it being game day. So far, TCU ranks number one.”
Shoring Up the Lines May Define TCU's Future
Harris’ comments echo what’s becoming a consistent refrain among visitors: the staff’s ability to stay engaged with recruits even on a busy Saturday. Clear, open communication might sound like a small thing, but in the recruiting world, it can often be the difference between landing a star player and seeing him walk away to another program. Players and parents remember how a school makes them feel, how genuine the coaches are, and how connected they stay even amid the chaos of game day. According to recruits, TCU seems to have that balance figured out. And yes, it certainly doesn’t hurt when you win, too. That’s also important.
That attention to detail is especially critical along the offensive line, where the Frogs have faced plenty of scrutiny this year. Pouring more resources into that position group, both through development and recruiting, appears to be a major point of emphasis for this staff, and the early feedback suggests those efforts are paying off.
“I always love being back at the Carter to check out TCU and what all they’re doing with the program,” Ty McCurry, an offensive tackle at Southlake Carroll High School in the 2028 class, said. “The hospitality they show me and my family is always second to none. It was great seeing coach [Chris] Owens, [Robert] Luce, [A.J.] Ricker again to talk and catch up. TCU is definitely one of my top choices of where I could see myself playing at the college level. Getting to stay home in Fort Worth to be close to family and be with a team where I can develop as a player are huge factors for sure.”
The same goes for the defensive line, which, while not as pressing as an issue, could always use more depth and talent. Moses Madubuike, a JUCO edge rusher from Navarro College, reiterated Harris and McCurry’s opinions on the quality of TCU.
“TCU was the best man, one of one,” Madubuike said. “The visit went well. They are number one for sure, they showed me outstanding love.”
None of these players will be suiting up in 2025, but making sure they end up in Fort Worth is still essential. If TCU is to reclaim its spot among the Big 12’s top tier, it’ll start where it always does—in the trenches, with players who buy into both the vision and the culture. And from the sound of it, the foundation for that future is already being built.